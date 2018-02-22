Evening news headlines

News highlights

Nyamira Court upholds Kitutu Masaba MP Shadrack Mose’s victory

The High Court in Nyamira has upheld the election of Kitutu Masaba MP Shadrack Mose. Justice Aaron Mutua ordered the petitioner to pay Ksh2.5 million to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and Ksh2.5 million to Mose. Justus Omiti, a voter, petitioned the victory of Jubilee’s Mose. The judge ruled that the petitioner didn’t specify which polling stations had illegalities or produced any evidence to support the allegations.

Ksh1 billion needed for 2018 drought response, Kenya Red Cross Society says

The Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) is seeking Sh1.044 billion to fund its 2018 drought response and recovery program which is projected to reach some 1.3 million people in Arid and Semi-Arid Land (ASAL) counties. While making the appeal on Thursday, KRCS Secretary General Abbas Gullet said about 3.4 million people concentrated in 10 ASAL counties are facing food insecurity as a result of prolonged drought and failed rainfall. KRCS stated that Safaricom customers can use pay bill number 10000 and account name ‘drought,’ while those on Airtel Money can send contributions through business name “RedCross” and account name ‘drought.’

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho’s re-election remains valid

A Mombasa court today upheld Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho’s re-election in the 2017 General Election. High Court Judge Lydia Achode made the judgement after finding that the petitioner, former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar, failed to prove his case. He has been ordered to pay Ksh8 million in costs.

Business highlights

Museveni Lauds Kenya for SGR’s progress

Kenya has been commended for completing phase one of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) that runs from Mombasa to Nairobi on schedule and on budget. Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni said completion of the first phase of SGR has drastically lowered the costs of transporting goods within the region. “It is three times more costly to transport anything on the road even with the old line,” said President Museveni, adding: “With SGR reaching Nairobi, it costs eight cents dollars per metric a tonne compared to 21 cents dollars by road.” President Museveni was speaking Thursday at the opening of the Joint Retreat of East Africa Community Heads of State in Entebbe.

Kenya receives bids worth USD$14 billion for the new Eurobond issue

The National Treasury has announced that the new USD$2 billion Eurobond has been oversubscribed seven times. This follows a roadshow in Europe and the US conducted with international investors resulting in a significant level of interest expressed in the issue. With a 30-year yield at 8.25% interest rate, treasury says investors have shown an appetite for their long-term belief that Kenya is a stable economy in which long-term investments are safe.

Uchumi Supermarkets Posts Ksh895 million loss

Regional retailer, Uchumi Supermarkets Ltd has posted a HY Pre-Tax Loss of Ksh895.2 mililion. For the HY ended December 2017, the supermarket chain reported a loss before tax of Ksh895.2 million versus a loss of Ksh547.3 million a year ago.

Sports highlights

Manchester City officials to meet head of referees Mike Riley over tackling concerns

Manchester City will meet head of referees Mike Riley over concerns that challenges on their players are not being sufficiently punished. The Premier League leaders want the FA’s current powers to punish diving retrospectively to be expanded to yellow cards for tackles that could be perceived as a red. City director of football Txiki Begiristain will meet with the Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL) and they may take their case to the Premier League if they have the backing of other clubs.

Leeds United to hold vote on new centenary badge design

Leeds have announced they will be releasing a new badge after fans reacted with dismay to a design which had been revealed to mark the club’s centenary. The crest, which the club said celebrated “fans at the heart of our identity”, depicted a supporter doing the ‘Leeds salute’, only for thousands of supporters to sign a petition calling for it to be scrapped.

Ferrari launch new car

Ferrari is set for a formal unveiling of their new 2018 car. The unveiling will take place at the Scuderia’s Maranello base with the new car revealed by drivers Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel. Earlier, world champions Mercedes revealed their new car, the W09, as the sport prepares to return to action next week when pre-season testing begins.