Business highlights – February 22, 2018

Kisumu County passes law compelling retailers to give free packing bags

Kisumu’s County Assembly has passed a motion that will now require Supermarkets and other shopping outlets to give free packaging bags to customers. The Assembly’s Chief Whip Gard Olima, who moved the motion, says the resolution seeks to cushion customers from incurring additional expenses. “All the supermarkets have now abdicated their role and responsibility of packing shopping items forcing customers to buy or recycle shopping bags. This has come at an additional cost for the customers,” said Olima. Majority of MCAs supported the motion while a minority opposed it claiming that supermarkets are being targeted unfairly.

Centum international school begins accepting applications

Centum Investments first international school is now accepting applications ahead for its opening in September 2018. The firm which has partnered with Sabis Education Network says the school will provide students with a top-quality education that prepares them to meet the challenges of a changing world. Sabis is headquartered in Beirut with a network of schools in 16 countries including the US, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates with a total of 70,000 learners. Africa Crest Education (ACE) Chairman Carl Bistany says the Sh2 billion school in Runda will heavily impact students with technology.

Unga Group announces proposed acquisition by Seaboard for all 46.15% of shares

Milling company, Unga Group has announced a proposed acquisition by shipping firm, Seaboard for all 46.15% of shares of Unga not already held by Seaboard and Victus. The terms of proposed take-over are that each Unga shareholder will be offered Ksh40 for each ordinary share. If the offer is declared unconditional, Seaboard intends to propose that the shares of Unga be de-listed from the Nairobi Securities Exchange. Investment company, Victus, which currently holds a 50.93% majority stake in Unga, has irrevocably undertaken to support the take-over offer.