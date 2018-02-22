Afternoon sports highlights – February 22, 2018

Mourinho defends Man Utd tactics after draw at Sevilla

An irritable Jose Mourinho defended Manchester United’s tactics after their goalless draw at Sevilla in the Champions League last-16 first leg. Mourinho’s side registered just six shots to Sevilla’s 25, though many of the hosts’ efforts were from outside of the box and left David de Gea untroubled. But when asked if Alexis Sanchez is the sort of player who appreciates detailed tactical instruction rather than being given a free role, Mourinho seemed irked by the question, and responded in defiance at his tactical approach to the first leg.

Manchester City’s Kyle Walker still longing to ‘get one over’ on Arsenal

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker says he would love to “get one over” on Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, with his Spurs allegiances still as strong as ever when it comes to their north London rivals.Walker is looking to lift major silverware for the first time in his professional career and put right a miserable personal run of results at Wembley, but thinks victory would be all the sweeter against the club he considered a bitter nemesis for eight years while at White Hart Lane.

Shakhtar beats Roma 2-1 as free-kick completes second-half turnaround for hosts

Fred Rodrigues de Paula Santos’s free-kick earned Shakhtar a 2-1 win over Roma in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.His 25-yard free-kick rocketed in off the bar to give the hosts a lead to take back to the Italian capital in three weeks’ time, and gave them a fourth win from five attempts against Roma in the Champions League.The visitors had looked the more potent before the break and led when Edin Dzeko’s brilliant ball inside Ismaily played Cengiz Under through, and the 20-year-old fired in his fifth goal in four games.