Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Cholera deaths greatly exaggerated, says Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health’s attention has criticised a recent report by a section of the media regarding a Cholera outbreak in Tana River County which gave incorrect information regarding the number of confirmed cases, the number of confirmed deaths and the duration in which they occurred. The Ministry has clarified that the Cholera outbreak was first detected in Tana North sub-County on 19th January 2018 and as at 20th February 2018 a total of 201 cases with two deaths have been recorded. The State body added in that it is three of the 201 cases recorded that are laboratory confirmed and not 84 as reported in a section of the media. The two other deaths reported to have occurred within the community could not be conclusively verified as having been caused by Cholera. The Ministry has deployed a multi-disciplinary team to the County that is currently undertaking intervention measures.

Kenya improves in global corruption ranking

Kenya’s Corruption Perception Index (CPI) recorded a two-point improvement last year according to the latest report published by Transparency International.The annual report which ranks nations on a scale of 1 to 100 – 1 being the most corrupt – gave Kenya a score of 28 per cent in its 2017 index, compared to 26 per cent in 2016.The country was ranked 143 in 2017, compared to position 145 out of 180 nations in 2016.Botswana, at 61 per cent, had the best index in the continent.New Zealand, Denmark, and Finland were ranked the top three nations with indices of 89, 88, and 85 per cent respectively.

President Kenyatta travels to Uganda for EAC Summit

President Uhuru Kenyatta has travelled to Kampala, Uganda, to attend an East African Community summit whose agenda is to deepen regional integration through infrastructure development and financing for health.During the three-day official visit, President Kenyatta will attend a presidential retreat on financing infrastructure and health before attending the 19th Ordinary Summit of the East African Community Heads of State.Providing affordable healthcare is one of President Kenyatta’s Big Four plan for transforming Kenya’s economy. The other three planks of the President’s agenda for his second term are affordable housing, enhanced manufacturing and value addition as well as food security and nutrition.

Business highlights

AfDB Board Approves Rockefeller Foundation Trust Fund with initial USD$ 3 million to support High 5 development agenda

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group has approved the establishment of a Rockefeller Trust Fund to be hosted by the Bank. With an initial endowment of US$ 3 million dollars, the Fund will support the Bank’s activities, particularly with regards to two of its five high priorities – Feed Africa and improve the quality of life for the People of Africa. Subsequent contributions may also be received to support other areas of the High 5s. Established in 1913, the Rockefeller Foundation’s mission is “to promote the well-being of humanity throughout the world.”

Governor Sonko offers incentives and tax breaks to international investors

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Thursday offered incentives and tax breaks to international investors.Speaking when opening the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-Russia-Africa Food Security Forum held at the Bubble Lounge at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Sonko said Nairobi is the best city to invest in.Sonko was accompanied by Kenya Chamber of Commerce and Industries National Chairman Kiprono Kittony and his Agriculture Executive Danvas Makori among other leaders.

Japanese export company Be Forward relaunches in Kenya

Japanese auto export company Be Forward has relaunched in the Kenyan market, stemming its presence as a competitive car trade company in the region.Be Forward Japan, Sales Manager, Africa, Oceania and Carribean Islands, Takahiro Ono noted Kenya’s growing import demand of motor vehicles, adding the company’s interest in creating employment for youth.“Sales of new vehicles in Kenya are driven by the demand for transportation in the construction, manufacturing, mining, agri-business, tourism, energy and retail sectors. The government and in particular its law enforcement and security authorities are significant buyers of new vehicles, creating market potential,” said Takahiro.

Sports highlights

Mourinho defends Man Utd tactics after draw at Sevilla

An irritable Jose Mourinho defended Manchester United’s tactics after their goalless draw at Sevilla in the Champions League last-16 first leg. Mourinho’s side registered just six shots to Sevilla’s 25, though many of the hosts’ efforts were from outside of the box and left David de Gea untroubled. But when asked if Alexis Sanchez is the sort of player who appreciates detailed tactical instruction rather than being given a free role, Mourinho seemed irked by the question, and responded in defiance at his tactical approach to the first leg.

Manchester City’s Kyle Walker still longing to ‘get one over’ on Arsenal

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker says he would love to “get one over” on Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, with his Spurs allegiances still as strong as ever when it comes to their north London rivals.Walker is looking to lift major silverware for the first time in his professional career and put right a miserable personal run of results at Wembley, but thinks victory would be all the sweeter against the club he considered a bitter nemesis for eight years while at White Hart Lane.

Shakhtar beats Roma 2-1 as free-kick completes second-half turnaround for hosts

Fred Rodrigues de Paula Santos’s free-kick earned Shakhtar a 2-1 win over Roma in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.His 25-yard free-kick rocketed in off the bar to give the hosts a lead to take back to the Italian capital in three weeks’ time, and gave them a fourth win from five attempts against Roma in the Champions League.The visitors had looked the more potent before the break and led when Edin Dzeko’s brilliant ball inside Ismaily played Cengiz Under through, and the 20-year-old fired in his fifth goal in four games.