Afternoon business highlights – February 22, 2018

AfDB Board Approves Rockefeller Foundation Trust Fund with initial USD$ 3 million to support High 5 development agenda

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group has approved the establishment of a Rockefeller Trust Fund to be hosted by the Bank. With an initial endowment of US$ 3 million dollars, the Fund will support the Bank’s activities, particularly with regards to two of its five high priorities – Feed Africa and improve the quality of life for the People of Africa. Subsequent contributions may also be received to support other areas of the High 5s. Established in 1913, the Rockefeller Foundation’s mission is “to promote the well-being of humanity throughout the world.”

Governor Sonko offers incentives and tax breaks to international investors

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Thursday offered incentives and tax breaks to international investors.Speaking when opening the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-Russia-Africa Food Security Forum held at the Bubble Lounge at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Sonko said Nairobi is the best city to invest in.Sonko was accompanied by Kenya Chamber of Commerce and Industries National Chairman Kiprono Kittony and his Agriculture Executive Danvas Makori among other leaders.

Japanese export company Be Forward relaunches in Kenya

Japanese auto export company Be Forward has relaunched in the Kenyan market, stemming its presence as a competitive car trade company in the region.Be Forward Japan, Sales Manager, Africa, Oceania and Carribean Islands, Takahiro Ono noted Kenya’s growing import demand of motor vehicles, adding the company’s interest in creating employment for youth.“Sales of new vehicles in Kenya are driven by the demand for transportation in the construction, manufacturing, mining, agri-business, tourism, energy and retail sectors. The government and in particular its law enforcement and security authorities are significant buyers of new vehicles, creating market potential,” said Takahiro.