Sports highlights – February 21, 2018

Chelsea tie 1-1 with Barcelona

Lionel Messi scored his first goal against Chelsea to earn Barcelona a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.Messi had not found the net in eight previous matches against the Blues, but he punished Andreas Christensen’s misdirected pass across his own box in the 75th minute to grab an away goal for Barca.Willian had put Chelsea ahead in the 62nd minute with a brilliant curling strike, having also hit both posts in the first half.

Aston Villa held by Preston

Aston Villa missed the chance to move second as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Preston, Lewis Grabban’s penalty cancelling out Tom Barkhuizen’s opener.Like Preston, Middlesbrough are two points off the play-offs after a convincing 3-1 victory over Hull at the Riverside.Sheffield United are just one point adrift of sixth-placed Bristol City after beating QPR 2-1 at Bramall Lane.

Man City and Wigan charged by FA for failing to control players

Manchester City and Wigan have been charged by the FA for failing to control their players following Fabian Delph’s red card in Monday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie at the DW Stadium.Delph was shown a straight red card by referee Anthony Taylor for a challenge on Wigan midfielder Max Power shortly before half-time during the 1-0 win for the Latics.Players from both sides surrounded Taylor in the immediate aftermath of the tackle, while Pep Guardiola and Paul Cook also clashed on the touchline and later on in the tunnel during the half-time interval.