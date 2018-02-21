Newspaper summaries – February 21, 2018

Daily Nation

Nasa leaders sue Matiang’i over suspended passports

Seven individuals affiliated to the National Super Alliance (Nasa) have moved to court to challenge a directive that suspended their passports.They have sued Immigration boss Gordon Kihalangwa and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i. They include Nasa strategist Dr David Ndii, Siaya Senator James Orengo, Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati, businessman Jimi Wanjigi, University of Nairobi lecturer Dr Adams Oloo, lawyer Paul Mwangi and Mr Henry Mien who is a member of the Opposition’s strategy team.

Business as usual in counties as traders defy plastic bags ban

Traders have been taking advantage of porous borders to bring in plastic bags despite a ban.In Migori and Busia counties, the Nation found residents using the banned bags ferried from Tanzania and Uganda.In Isibania and Migori towns, the traders kept the bags off display to avoid detection and only removed them when serving customers.The traders, however, informed customers to carry the bags visibly at their own risk, an indication they were aware of the ban.

Nasa submits final list of its PSC nominees

Nasa has finally agreed on its list of members to the Parliamentary Service Commission.The opposition coalition, however, still faces an uphill task in getting it approved because of its internal wars and the Jubilee Party resolve.National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi said Monday he had nominated Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior and MPs Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay Woman Rep) and Aisha Jumwa (Malindi, ODM) to the powerful commission.

The Standard

Cyprian Awiti falls as Coast governors await fate

A High Court judge yesterday shook Homa Bay County’s political landscape after he nullified the election of Governor Cyprian Awiti. Justice Joseph Karanja ordered a by-election, spoiling Awiti’s final term dreams, only weeks after members of his Cabinet took oath of office. As Awiti comes to terms with the turn of events, three Coast governors facing petitions will be keeping their fingers crossed as courts in Malindi and Mombasa determine the legality of their election victories.

Boinnet, Kinoti plead with court to save their jobs over Miguna’s deportation

Inspector General of Police Joseph (IG) Boinnet and Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti have filed an appeal to save their jobs over the deportation of politician Miguna Miguna to Canada. Mr Boinnet and Mr Kinoti in the urgent application filed at the Court of Appeal argued that their positions are at risk following the findings of Justice Luka Kimaru that they were in contempt of court. They want the Appellate Court to suspend the High Court order that they deposit Miguna’s passport and restore his status as a Kenyan citizen before he was deported to Canada on February 6.

Judge exempts Uhuru from Omtatah Cabinet names case

The High Court has ordered the removal of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s name from a suit filed by activist Okiya Omtatah challenging the appointment of chief administrative secretaries. Justice Chacha Mwita in his ruling on Tuesday found that the Constitution insulated the President against prosecution for his actions while in office. President Kenyatta asked to be removed from the petition, saying he could not be held individually accountable for the decisions he made while in office.

The Star

Mudavadi to Atwoli: Raila betrayed us

ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi has claimed that Raila Odinga tricked his co-principals into missing his controversial swearing-in ceremony on January 30.His disclosure exposes the simmering unease within the NASA coalition, despite the show of normalcy as affiliate parties begin to switch their focus to the 2022 race. Musalia made the revelation on Sunday during a meeting with a section of Luhya MPs and the Western Elders’ Council at Francis Atwoli’s home, where he explained his absence from the ceremony.

Boniface Mwangi yet to respond to DP Ruto’s defamation suit

Deputy President William Ruto is still waiting for Boniface Mwangi to respond in a defamation suit that arose out of the latter’s tweets linking him to the murder of businessman Jacob Juma.The DP sued the activist in 2016, after he suggested he had a hand in the mysterious killings of the late whistleblower. The activist accused Ruto of a range of criminal misconduct, including corruption and land theft.Ruto, through lawyer Kioko Kilukumi, filed a pretrial questionnaire in October last year pursuant the civil procedure rules.

Uhuru’s Big Four agenda facing opposition in NASA counties

President Uhuru Kenyatta is likely to have a hard time implementing his Big Four agenda in NASA controlled counties.NASA leaders and governors in opposition strongholds have vowed not to recognise Uhuru’s presidency.Senate Finance Committee yesterday poked holes in the plan, saying most of the items are devolved. Uhuru want to use the Big Four agenda to shape his legacy.

Business Daily

Treasury, CBK kept suspension of Sh152bn facility secret

Kenya’s access to a $1.5 billion (Sh152 billion) precautionary facility at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was suspended seven months ago due to non-compliance with fiscal deficit targets, the fund has revealed.The IMF resident representative in Kenya, Jan Mikkelsen, told agencies on Tuesday that access to the facility has not been available to the government since mid-June, a fact both Treasury and the Central Bank Kenya (CBK) have kept hidden from the public.Kenya had received approval to access the facility in March 2016 as a safeguard in case of shocks to the economy, especially the currency whose stability is majorly pegged on availability of a healthy flow of foreign exchange.

Heavy taxes raise Kenya’s petrol prices above Tanzania’s

Heavy taxation has left Kenyan motorists paying higher fuel prices compared with their Tanzanian counterparts, the latest industry data shows.Kenya’s pump prices are set to rise even further as the Treasury moves to impose a delayed 16 per cent value added tax on petroleum later this year.Kenya and Tanzania both have petroleum price controls and import the products through their respective seaports – Mombasa and Dar es Salaam.

Deacons eyes price cut to spur sales of children clothes

Fashion retailer Deacons East Africa has hinted at a price cut to boost children clothes’ sales in Kenya.This comes after the firm adopted a new business model that eliminates middlemen from its supply chain.Deacons said removing the middlemen will minimise operational costs, a benefit that will be passed down to the consumer in form of reduced prices.The fashion retailer, which rebranded its children clothing franchise Baby Shop at the beginning of the month to Deacons Kids, is also looking to introduce wide-ranging products for children of up to eight years.