News headlines

News highlights

Red Cross Society appeals to Kenyans to help save drought stricken Counties

The Kenya Red Cross Society will launch an appeal to Kenyans this Thursday in an effort to mitigate drought that has affected more than 3.4 million people.Speaking after a courtesy call to Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, KRCS Secretary General Abbas Gullet said this is to ensure that no Kenyan dies of starvation in the country noting counties like Isiolo, Kajiado, Wajir, Tana River, Kilifi and Kwale are the worst hit by drought.Gullet stated that the drought which was declared a national disaster by the Head of State in February last year is not yet over due to the prolonged drought after low rainfall.

Education Ministry extends deadline for student PINs

The Ministry of Education has extended the deadline for acquisition of Personal Identification Numbers for all primary and secondary school students from Tuesday to March 31, 2018.Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang said the ministry had noted that the process has been slowed down by the fact that most learners were yet to acquire birth certificates which are mandatory for registration. So far, the National Education Information Management System (NEMIS) has accurately registered 35% out of a total of 11 million learners in primary and secondary schools.

TSC condemns militia attacks on teachers in Wajir

The Teachers Service Commission has condemned recent killings in Wajir by militia group Al Shabaab that claimed the lives of three teachers.Speaking when she appeared before the National Assembly’s Committee on Education Tuesday, TSC Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia said the incident was unfortunate and gave assurances that the commission was looking into the matter in a bid to safeguard teachers’ security. Suspected Al Shabaab militia on Friday morning killed three non-native teachers during an attack in Qarsa, Wajir County.

Business highlights

Decongestion of Nairobi CBD delayed as government fails to pay contractors

The government’s failure to pay contractors is causing a delay in the relocation of a bus termini from Nairobi’s Central Business District. The Nairobi County Transport and Infrastructure Committee on Monday established that a number of city bus termini had already been renovated to accommodate more vehicles but the contractors were reluctant to hand over the termini to City Hall due to pending payments. This was revealed through a report after the committee visited and inspected the termini.

Kenya’s USD1.5 billion standby credit facility in place until end of March, says IMF

Kenya’s $1.5 billion standby credit facility remains in place until the end of March 2018, the International Monetary Fund said in a statement on Wednesday, contradicting a statement given a day earlier that access to the facility was lost in June.“The precautionary SBA/SCF arrangement remains in place until end-March 2018,” the statement said. “Kenya continues to have access to resources since June subject to policy understandings to complete the outstanding reviews.”

AG Ouko angry at KRA for giving tender to Swiss printer

Attorney-General Edward Ouko has found that a Ksh4.5 billion contract for procurement of printing, supply, and delivery of security revenue stamps from SICPA Security Solutions SA Prilly was single-sourced without any reason. He has argued that the move is contrary to the Public Procurement and Disposal Act, 2015 and the authority therefore may not have received value for money.

Sports highlights

Chelsea tie 1-1 with Barcelona

Lionel Messi scored his first goal against Chelsea to earn Barcelona a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.Messi had not found the net in eight previous matches against the Blues, but he punished Andreas Christensen’s misdirected pass across his own box in the 75th minute to grab an away goal for Barca.Willian had put Chelsea ahead in the 62nd minute with a brilliant curling strike, having also hit both posts in the first half.

Aston Villa held by Preston

Aston Villa missed the chance to move second as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Preston, Lewis Grabban’s penalty cancelling out Tom Barkhuizen’s opener.Like Preston, Middlesbrough are two points off the play-offs after a convincing 3-1 victory over Hull at the Riverside.Sheffield United are just one point adrift of sixth-placed Bristol City after beating QPR 2-1 at Bramall Lane.

Man City and Wigan charged by FA for failing to control players

Manchester City and Wigan have been charged by the FA for failing to control their players following Fabian Delph’s red card in Monday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie at the DW Stadium.Delph was shown a straight red card by referee Anthony Taylor for a challenge on Wigan midfielder Max Power shortly before half-time during the 1-0 win for the Latics.Players from both sides surrounded Taylor in the immediate aftermath of the tackle, while Pep Guardiola and Paul Cook also clashed on the touchline and later on in the tunnel during the half-time interval.