Evening news headlines

News highlights

Kamba elders urge Kalonzo to abandon Raila

Machakos elders under the banner of Mau Mau War Veterans Association want Wiper party leader Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka to ditch the National Super Alliance (NASA) for the sake of his political future.The elders want Kalonzo to join hands with President Uhuru Kenyatta as they are worried that staying on the opposition side may cost the drought-hit region developmentally.Through a joint statement that was read by Mwala Sub-County Chairman Johstone Kiiti in Mwala town on Wednesday, the elders said that Kalonzo was being manipulated by opposition leader Raila Odinga urging him to reconsider his stay in the opposition.

Immigration body surrenders Miguna’s passport



Immigration Department Director Gordon Kihalangwa has surrendered Miguna Miguna’s passport to court in compliance with Justice Luka Kimaru’s directive, a lawyer Fred Ngatia has confirmed. Kimaru issued the directive on February 15 and gave the department seven days to submit the travel document. The document has now been attached to the court file concerning the lawyer, whose troubles began when he stamped documents during Nasa leader Raila Odinga’s ‘swearing-in’ as the People’s President.

Woman who kidnapped baby at KNH remanded for 5 days

Edna Kerubo Mabuka, the woman accused of abducting a two-week-old baby over the weekend from the Kenyatta National Hospital has been remanded for five days.Nairobi Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot on Wednesday directed that she be held until Monday, February 26 to enable police conclude investigations.The court allowed the request by Corporal Emmanuel Kiptoo who said that he needs more time to probe the matter which would take him to Kisii and Bungoma counties.Magistrate Cheruiyot heard that preliminary investigations so far reveal that Kerubo is involved in a child abduction syndicate.

Business highlights

KRA bans stripping of containers

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has banned the stripping of cargo containers at the port of Mombasa before onward conveyance by dhows to various consignees in Zanzibar.The move is meant to curb sea smuggling where cargo is diverted in the ocean, finding its way into the local EAC market. Stripping involves offloading various small consignments from a single container.As a result of cargo diversion, the volumes of cooking oil destined to Pemba and Ungunja have surpassed the consumption capacity of the two islands. KRA in December 2017, seized edible oil cleared at Old Port in the godowns of Mombasa, this points towards the diversion emanating from stripping.

Government starts dollar bond sale after IMF says access to credit facility blocked

Kenya began a dollar bond sale today that analysts said could reach USD$3 billion, hours after the International Monetary Fund said the country cannot currently access its USD$1.5 billion standby credit facility because conditions have not been met.Clarifying comments made by its representative in Kenya, Jan Mikkelsen, a day earlier, the IMF said the credit facility would remain in place until March 31 but that access was “subject to policy understandings to complete the outstanding reviews”.

Department of Housing urges Parliament to allocate Ksh6 billion to set up 500,000 low-cost units

The State Department of Housing wants Parliament to allocate Ksh6 billion to set up 500,000 low-cost affordable housing units. The Department says the move is part of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s “Big Four” development agenda. The body told MPs that it needs Ksh2 billion for delivery of the housing units. The money will also be used to restructure the National Housing Corporation (NHC) and establish the Kenya Mortgage Refinancing Company and set up the National Housing Development Fund.

Sports highlights

Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure says Tottenham, Liverpool, Arsenal all want him

Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure says he is wanted by Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal this summer.The 25-year-old former France U21 has had an excellent season for the Hornets under both Marco Silva and new boss Javi Gracia.Liverpool will sign Naby Keita when the next transfer window opens but Emre Can is out of contract, while Spurs have been scouting for long-term Mousa Dembele replacements.

Goalkeeper David Ospina to start Arsenal’s EFL Cup final against Manchester City

Colombian Goalkeeper, David Ospina will start against Manchester City in Sunday’s EFL Cup final, Arsene Wenger has confirmed. Midfielder Aaron Ramsey remains a doubt for the game at Wembley despite returning to training this week, while Mesut Ozil “should be ok” for the final having suffered with sickness.

Sunderland go bottom after Bolton defeat

Bolton edged past fellow Championship strugglers Sunderland to send the Black Cats to the bottom of the table.Zach Clough’s poked near-post finish from Filipe Morais’ free-kick in the first half proved enough as Bolton moved up a place past Birmingham City.Ashley Fletcher forced goalkeeper Ben Alnwick into a save one-on-one before both Adam Le Fondre and Jem Karacan went close to making it 2-0.Alnwick tipped over Callum McManaman’s late shot to seal the win for Bolton.Defeat coupled with Burton’s 2-1 win at Barnsley means Sunderland are now two points behind the Tykes in 23rd, although with 21st-placed Hull losing 3-1 at Middlesbrough they remain three points from safety.