Business highlights – February 21, 2018

Decongestion of Nairobi CBD delayed as government fails to pay contractors

The government’s failure to pay contractors is causing a delay in the relocation of a bus termini from Nairobi’s Central Business District. The Nairobi County Transport and Infrastructure Committee on Monday established that a number of city bus termini had already been renovated to accommodate more vehicles but the contractors were reluctant to hand over the termini to City Hall due to pending payments. This was revealed through a report after the committee visited and inspected the termini.

Kenya’s USD1.5 billion standby credit facility in place until end of March, says IMF

Kenya’s $1.5 billion standby credit facility remains in place until the end of March 2018, the International Monetary Fund said in a statement on Wednesday, contradicting a statement given a day earlier that access to the facility was lost in June.“The precautionary SBA/SCF arrangement remains in place until end-March 2018,” the statement said. “Kenya continues to have access to resources since June subject to policy understandings to complete the outstanding reviews.”

AG Ouko angry at KRA for giving tender to Swiss printer

Attorney-General Edward Ouko has found that a Ksh4.5 billion contract for procurement of printing, supply, and delivery of security revenue stamps from SICPA Security Solutions SA Prilly was single-sourced without any reason. He has argued that the move is contrary to the Public Procurement and Disposal Act, 2015 and the authority therefore may not have received value for money.