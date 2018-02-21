Afternoon sports highlights – February 21, 2018

Tiger Woods named Ryder Cup Vice Captain

US Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk has named Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker as two of his vice-captains for the 2018 contest at Le Golf National.The pair join Davis Love III as part of Furyk’s backroom team, where the USA aim to defend their trophy and win on European soil for the first time since 1993.Woods holds the position for a second time, having been a vice-captain for the USA’s 17-11 victory at Hazeltine in 2016, while Presidents Cup captain Stricker takes a backroom role for the third consecutive Ryder Cup.

Conte defends Andreas Christensen after error in Chelsea draw with Barcelona

Antonio Conte defended Andreas Christensen after his mistake cost Chelsea in a 1-1 draw with Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Tuesday.The Premier League side had looked to be heading for victory after Willian finished brilliantly in the 62nd minute at Stamford Bridge.However, Christensen’s pass across his own box was punished as Lionel Messi scored to give Barca an away goal in the tie.

Great Britain women’s curling team knocks out reigning champions Canada and moves to semi finals

Great Britain maintained their aspirations of securing a Winter Olympics medal in Pyeongchang with a tense but ultimately successful 6-5 victory over Canada.Skip Eve Muirhead, Anna Sloan, Vicki Adams and Lauren Gray, who won a bronze medal in Sochi four years ago, did not need a victory from the final round-robin encounter to ensure progress to the last four of the tournament but knew a victory would send the world and defending Olympic champions home.