Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

MPs call for immediate countrywide ban on logging

The Environment and National Resources Committee of the National Assembly has called for an immediate ban on logging countrywide for fear of rapid desertification.Committee Chairman Kareke Mbiuki has also called for a multi-agency task force to audit the country’s forest coverThe House team also wants the Forestry and Water Conservation docket moved to The Presidency for ease of coordination.

Foreign Affairs Ministry issues travel warning for Kenyans living in South Sudan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of the Republic of Kenya has advised all Kenyan nationals living or travelling to South Sudan to move away from and avoid traveling to areas where armed conflicts and inter-ethnic violence have occurred within the last six months. The travel advisory applies specifically to parts of the Greater Upper Nile Region and in particular Bieh, Latjoor, Akobo, Jonglei, Northern Liech states and parts of Maiwut, Eastern Nile and Boma states and Yei River State.Kenyan nationals in other parts of the country are advised to exercise extreme caution as they undertake their daily activities. The Ministry has strongly encouraged all those nationals who have not yet registered with the Embassy in Juba to do so immediately, by either visiting the Embassy or through email kembaju@gmail.com.

National Assembly debates PSC nominees list

The list of nominees to the Parliamentary Service Commission is scheduled for debate in the House Wednesday.NASA coalition whose list of three nominees had sparked outrage within the coalition have now agreed on the final list, according to sources.The coalition had nominated Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr, MPs Gladys Wanga and Aisha Jumwa.Wiper Borabu MP Ben Momanyi whose name was replaced with that of Kilonzo has maintained that he is Wiper’s nominee to the lucrative committee with Jubilee Party backing his push.

Business highlights

Nairobi garbage collection hampered by logistical issues

Of the 60 garbage collection trucks launched by Governor Mike Sonko in November, only 22 are operational due to breakdowns and delayed repairs.This was revealed through a report by the Environment and Natural Resource Committee of the County Assembly after they conducted a fact-finding exercise to establish why the County Government has not been collecting waste along and around Ngong River and Embakasi-Soweto Bridge since the beginning of the year.“The committee has been informed that collection of solid waste in the entire city has been a continuous exercise; unfortunately the available trucks are not enough to deal with piled garbage around the city,” reads the report.The collection of solid waste is done by a Nairobi City County owned fleet, hired contractors and private service providers.However, the committee observed that the performance of all sectors has remarkably gone down leading to the accumulation of uncollected waste.

KRA intercepts Ksh100 million worth of gold at JKIA

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has intercepted gold worth Sh100 million at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi.The gold is alleged to have been in the custody of a 46-year-old Tanzanian man, seized by KRA Customs officers and a team of security agencies attached at the airport.At least 32Kgs of gold bars and an accompanying invoice of USD859,890 (Sh87 million), worth approximately Ksh100 million, were found in his possession.The suspect was seized, Friday, on board Precision Airlines from Mwanza on his way to Dubai following intelligence alert.

Capital Market Authority cautions public on pre-sale offers of digital currencies

The Capital Market Authority has warned the general public against investing in digital tokens marketed as pre-sale offers before they are launched on public exchanges.In a statement, CMA says it has not licensed any initial coin offering adding that ongoing offerings are unregulated and speculative investments with considerable risk to the investor.Initial Coin Offering (ICO) involves the creation of digital tokens using distributed ledger technology and subsequent sale to investors.Risks involved include a heightened potential for fraud where some issuers could seek to perpetrate fraud against investors and liquidity risks where the trade may give to opaque and volatile pricing.

Sports highlights

Tiger Woods named Ryder Cup Vice Captain

US Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk has named Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker as two of his vice-captains for the 2018 contest at Le Golf National.The pair join Davis Love III as part of Furyk’s backroom team, where the USA aim to defend their trophy and win on European soil for the first time since 1993.Woods holds the position for a second time, having been a vice-captain for the USA’s 17-11 victory at Hazeltine in 2016, while Presidents Cup captain Stricker takes a backroom role for the third consecutive Ryder Cup.

Conte defends Andreas Christensen after error in Chelsea draw with Barcelona

Antonio Conte defended Andreas Christensen after his mistake cost Chelsea in a 1-1 draw with Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Tuesday.The Premier League side had looked to be heading for victory after Willian finished brilliantly in the 62nd minute at Stamford Bridge.However, Christensen’s pass across his own box was punished as Lionel Messi scored to give Barca an away goal in the tie.

Great Britain women’s curling team knocks out reigning champions Canada and moves to semi finals

Great Britain maintained their aspirations of securing a Winter Olympics medal in Pyeongchang with a tense but ultimately successful 6-5 victory over Canada.Skip Eve Muirhead, Anna Sloan, Vicki Adams and Lauren Gray, who won a bronze medal in Sochi four years ago, did not need a victory from the final round-robin encounter to ensure progress to the last four of the tournament but knew a victory would send the world and defending Olympic champions home.