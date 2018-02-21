Afternoon business highlights – February 21, 2018

Nairobi garbage collection hampered by logistical issues

Of the 60 garbage collection trucks launched by Governor Mike Sonko in November, only 22 are operational due to breakdowns and delayed repairs.This was revealed through a report by the Environment and Natural Resource Committee of the County Assembly after they conducted a fact-finding exercise to establish why the County Government has not been collecting waste along and around Ngong River and Embakasi-Soweto Bridge since the beginning of the year.“The committee has been informed that collection of solid waste in the entire city has been a continuous exercise; unfortunately the available trucks are not enough to deal with piled garbage around the city,” reads the report.The collection of solid waste is done by a Nairobi City County owned fleet, hired contractors and private service providers.However, the committee observed that the performance of all sectors has remarkably gone down leading to the accumulation of uncollected waste.

KRA intercepts Ksh100 million worth of gold at JKIA

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has intercepted gold worth Sh100 million at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi.The gold is alleged to have been in the custody of a 46-year-old Tanzanian man, seized by KRA Customs officers and a team of security agencies attached at the airport.At least 32Kgs of gold bars and an accompanying invoice of USD859,890 (Sh87 million), worth approximately Ksh100 million, were found in his possession.The suspect was seized, Friday, on board Precision Airlines from Mwanza on his way to Dubai following intelligence alert.

Capital Market Authority cautions public on pre-sale offers of digital currencies

The Capital Market Authority has warned the general public against investing in digital tokens marketed as pre-sale offers before they are launched on public exchanges.In a statement, CMA says it has not licensed any initial coin offering adding that ongoing offerings are unregulated and speculative investments with considerable risk to the investor.Initial Coin Offering (ICO) involves the creation of digital tokens using distributed ledger technology and subsequent sale to investors.Risks involved include a heightened potential for fraud where some issuers could seek to perpetrate fraud against investors and liquidity risks where the trade may give to opaque and volatile pricing.