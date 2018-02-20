Sports highlights – February 20, 2018

Wigan stun Man City

Wigan ended 10-man Manchester City’s hopes of a quadruple with a shock 1-0 win in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Monday.Will Grigg scored the winner for the League One side in the 79th minute when he finished brilliantly from the edge of the box.City otherwise dominated the match, having 29 shots and 83 per cent of the possession, even though Fabian Delph was controversially sent off at the end of the first half for a sliding tackle on Max Power that referee Anthony Taylor looked initially to have deemed only worthy of a booking.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says Barcelona have given him sleepless nights

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says he has suffered sleepless nights plotting the downfall of Barcelona and Lionel Messi.The Blues host the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against the Catalan giants at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday looking to maintain their impressive record against Messi’s men.Barcelona’s history against Chelsea is best summed up by their semi-final meeting in this competition in 2012 when they surrendered a two-goal lead to crash out at the Nou Camp as Roberto Di Matteo’s side went on to lift the Champions League for the first time.

Didier Drogba’s 17-year-old son Isaac joins French Ligue 1 side Guingamp

Former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba’s 17-year-old son Isaac has joined French Ligue 1 club Guingamp.Isaac Drogba, who – like his father – plays as a striker, has previously played for Chelsea’s academy.He joins Guingamp 16 years after his father signed for the club in an £80,000 move from Le Mans.