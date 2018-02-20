Newspaper summaries – February 20, 2018

Daily Nation

Woman steals twin boy at Kenyatta Hospital in Nairobi

Police are searching for a woman suspected of stealing a newborn at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in the capital Nairobi. It is believed the suspect sneaked out of the country’s largest referral hospital with the two-week-old baby named Prince while the mother was being attended to at the facility.

Interior CS Matiang’i puts on notice politicians inciting Kerio residents

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has ordered the arrest of politicians inciting their communities to turn against their neighbours in the banditry-prone Kerio Valley.Dr Matiang’i, who addressed a series of peace meetings in Kerio Valley Monday, said stern action will be taken against war mongers.

CJ David Maraga backs courts, cites leadership, and integrity

Chief Justice David Maraga has termed his job as “not for the faint hearted” as he promised to act independently and honestly.In a veiled response to a letter by Jubilee Party secretary-general Raphael Tuju accusing him of “almost burning the country,” the CJ said that he is required to provide servant leadership, one he suggested he did.

The Standard

Day Cash officer walked away with Sh 10.8 million from Mombasa bank vault over lunch hour

An employee took advantage of his access to a bank’s strongroom to steal Sh10.8 million, a court heard Monday. Tyson Mutisya Kimanzi waited until the security officers and his colleagues were eating lunch to steal the money at First Community Bank’s Kizingo branch.

Big shots targeted by Uhuru on NYS land

The family of a former army commander is set to lose a large chunk of land as the State prepares to repossess more than 23,000 acres formerly owned by the National Youth Service. The families of General James Lenges, former police commissioner Philip Kilonzo, former spymaster William Kivuvani, former Yata MP Gideon Mutiso, NASA co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka, Bishop Arthur Kitonga of the Redeemed Gospel Church, and former KBC managing director Caxton Munyoki are some of the casualties of the repossession.

Reprieve for NASA leaders as court lifts Government suspension of their passports

Economist David Ndii and businessman Jimi Wanjigi are among seven opposition leaders who got a reprieve after the court suspended a State decision to withdraw their passports. Justice John Mativo also stopped the Government or any immigration official from interfering with their movement in and out of the country, marking their first win in their fight against government plans to curtail their freedom.

The Star

Uhuru’s two ‘Super Ministers’ will control Sh500bn budget

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and his Transport counterpart James Macharia are emerging as the ‘Super Ministers’ in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s second administration. Macharia’s Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development is one of the largest in the Uhuru administration, while Matiang’i commands the administrative machine that will coordinate and ensure implementation of the Big Four agenda.

You can’t be part of the team grilling CS, Duale tells Gideon Moi

National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale has told Senate ICT committee chairman Gideon Moi to excuse himself from the grilling of ICT CS Joe Mucheru over the shutdown of some TV stations.Speaking at Parliament Buildings yesterday, Duale claimed the Baringo Senator owns KTN, which was shutdown alongside NTV, Citizen and Inooro during and after the swearing-in of NASA leader Raila Odinga as the ‘People’s President’.

Wiper forced to give up key Senate post for PSC

ODM has exerted its dominance in the opposition to retain influential Parliament positions. This has forced the coalition rocked by turf wars to reorganise its entire parliamentary leadership.In a signal that Opposition chief Raila Odinga is now playing hardball, Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper party was forced to relinquish a key slot in the Senate to get its position in the lucrative Parliamentary Service Commission.In the new power lineup, Vihiga Senator George Khaniri will now be the Senate Minority Whip. Khaniri takes over from his Makueni counterpart Mutula Kilonzo Jnr (Wiper), who will now sit in the PSC.

Business Daily

No reprieve for consumers as ERC keeps high power tariffs

Power bills will remain unchanged in February after hitting an all-time high last month due to an increase in the intake of expensive diesel-generated electricity to compensate for hydropower dips. Homes that consume 200 kilowatt hours (kWh) per month, mostly middle class, will pay Sh4,068. This payoff is equivalent to Sh20.34 per unit of electricity consumed in February.

Cane growers grope in the dark on sale of millers

Sugarcane farmers are groping in the dark over what the future looks like amid raging war of words on privatisation of State owned mills.Despite being stakeholders in the sector, growers have not adequately been involved in the process.It is this uncertainty that has made leadership of farmers in western Kenya to begin grassroots meetings with sugarcane producers over the sale of the five sugar mills.

We can bear debt load, says Treasury

Treasury says it is engaging international investors that Kenya owes money to ensure looming debt obligations are managed effectively without exposing the country’s coffers to liquidity pressures.The revelation comes as a global ratings agency warned that the government “will continue to face liquidity pressures” due to a combination of large financing needs and an increased reliance on sources of financing with less predictable costs, in particular commercial external borrowing and short-term domestic debt.