News headlines

News highlights

Defiant Mucheru fails to show up for Senate Committee summons again

Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has for second week failed to honour Senate Committee summons to explain how the government arrived at a decision to switch off the transmission of four television stations during the swearing-in of Raila Odinga.The failure by Mucheru not to show up for the hearings split the Senate Committee members but Vice Chair Abshiro Halake (Nominated Senator) urged members to give the CS time to make himself available when he is ready.

South Sudan rebels free Kenyan pilots

South Sudanese rebels have released two Kenyan pilots they were holding after receiving compensation for the family of a civilian killed when their plane crashed last month, a rebel spokesman said on Monday.A Kenyan foreign ministry spokesman said in a text message the pilots had arrived in Juba.Their plane came down in Akobo, in the Greater Upper Nile region in early January, and the rebels asked for compensation for the family of a woman who was killed, and for others who lost livestock.

Gun owner saves guests from thugs in Karen

A licensed gun owner rescued his guests from a gang of seven thugs that stormed his residence armed with rifles as the guests were leaving.The attackers commandeered guests within his compound off Lang’ata Road as they were leaving.The guests were forced to lie down at gunpoint, but that was before the licensed firearm holder came out of his house. CCTV footage shows the licensed firearm holder firing several rounds of ammunition, while the thugs can be seen scampering for safety.

Business highlights

LeAD Campus begins recruitment of candidates set to drive Africa’s development

LeAD Campus, an executive-level training programme for outstanding African professionals, is currently recruiting the next cohort of 35 talented individuals who will take part in the programme and will benefit from the programme’s uniquely African perspective, with two of the three modules training delivered in Africa, namely South Africa (Cape Town) and Senegal (Dakar). LeAD Campus’s ambition is to inspire, to challenge and to give participants the opportunity to strengthen their vision and reflect on their practices and the impact of their professional activity. LeAD Campus assists participants to move beyond their individual experiences (and markets) so as to create a collective dynamic through new networks that can move the continent forward.

Kenya seeks to bridge trade deficit with Morocco

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce & Industry is seeking to bridge the trade deficit between Kenya and Morocco and grow trade between the two countries.Currently, total trade between Kenya and Morocco stands at Sh40.1 billion, where trade is in favour of Morocco at Sh39.8 billion in imports against Sh415.1 million worth of Kenya’s exports into the country.KNCCI CEO Angela Ndambuki says the Chamber is committed to promoting commercial exchanges that will encourage the supply of market information and facilitate business networking opportunities for both parties.

SGR cargo volumes on the rise

The volume of cargo transported using the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) is on the rise, the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has confirmed. KPA MD Catherine Mturi-Wairi said some 671 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit (TEUs) containers were delivered up-country by rail last week, an increase of 233 TEUs compared to the previous week.She noted that the Standard Gauge Railway commenced freight services to the Inland Container Depot Nairobi (ICD) adding that the development is aimed at bringing services closer to the customer and also decongesting the country’s roads.

Sports highlights

Wigan stun Man City

Wigan ended 10-man Manchester City’s hopes of a quadruple with a shock 1-0 win in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Monday.Will Grigg scored the winner for the League One side in the 79th minute when he finished brilliantly from the edge of the box.City otherwise dominated the match, having 29 shots and 83 per cent of the possession, even though Fabian Delph was controversially sent off at the end of the first half for a sliding tackle on Max Power that referee Anthony Taylor looked initially to have deemed only worthy of a booking.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says Barcelona have given him sleepless nights

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says he has suffered sleepless nights plotting the downfall of Barcelona and Lionel Messi.The Blues host the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against the Catalan giants at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday looking to maintain their impressive record against Messi’s men.Barcelona’s history against Chelsea is best summed up by their semi-final meeting in this competition in 2012 when they surrendered a two-goal lead to crash out at the Nou Camp as Roberto Di Matteo’s side went on to lift the Champions League for the first time.

Didier Drogba’s 17-year-old son Isaac joins French Ligue 1 side Guingamp

Former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba’s 17-year-old son Isaac has joined French Ligue 1 club Guingamp.Isaac Drogba, who – like his father – plays as a striker, has previously played for Chelsea’s academy.He joins Guingamp 16 years after his father signed for the club in an £80,000 move from Le Mans.