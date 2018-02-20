Evening news headlines

News highlights

Kitui Governor receives Court order stopping police from arresting her for hate speech charges

Kitui County Governor Charity Kaluki Ngilu has obtained orders restraining police from arresting her on charges of fueling ethnic hatred. The orders were given this morning by Kitui Resident Magistrate Lilian Mutende after her advocate Kioki Kilukumi made the application on her behalf. The order remains in force until the state decides to formally charge her. Ngilu had been accused of inciting county residents against pastoralists who have invaded their land and those cutting down their trees for charcoal; statements allegedly captured in an audio recording.

Baby abducted from KNH found

A two-week old baby abducted from the Kenyatta National Hospital on Sunday has been found. The baby was recovered by the father after receiving a tip on Tuesday from a neighbour to the lady who nabbed his son. The child was abducted from the Kenyatta National Hospital on Sunday where his mother was receiving medical treatment. Prince and his twin were put in the custody of the suspect and another lady in the waiting area before he went missing.

Court dismisses petition against Kitutu Chache North MP Jimmy Angwenyi

Kisii High Court Judge Hellen Omondi has dismissed a petition challenging Kitutu Chache North MP Jimmy Angwenyi’s election. Following the ruling, Robert Ndemo Mokaya, the petitioner, will pay a total of Ksh2 million in costs to the respondents being the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and Angwenyi. Mokaya had wanted the court to nullify Angwenyi’s election on grounds that the August election was not free and fair.

Business highlights

Five new nutrition centres to combat rising malnutrition rates

As child malnutrition continues to climb in South Sudan, World Vision is opening five new nutrition centres in Juba today. The centres aim to provide up to 15,000 malnourished children, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers with nutrition supplements and food packs, regular health check-ups and advice to caregivers. Dr. Mesfin Loha, World Vision’s interim national director in South Sudan said the nutrition centres will also empower and equip community volunteers to do house-to-house visits to measure children, identify potential cases of malnutrition and refer these cases for treatment.

Nyeri County mulls plan to spend Ksh200 million on Governor’s house

Nyeri County has unveiled a proposslto spend Ksh200 million to build Governor Mutahi Kahiga a palatial home and another Ksh20 million to construct a gate at the county headquarters. According to the annual development plan for the 2018-2019 financial year, the sum will be used to purchase land, fund architectural design and construction between 2018 and 2022.

IMF says it stopped Kenya’s access to $1.5 billion standby credit facility

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) stopped Kenya’s access to a $1.5 billion standby credit facility last June after failing to agree with the government on a reduction of the fiscal deficit, the fund said on Tuesday. The two-year precautionary facility, set to expire next month, was put in place for Kenya in case of unforeseen external shocks that could put pressure on the balance of payments. Kenya has not tapped the facility, which was preceded by a smaller standby one-year credit line in 2015, as foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank have soared to record highs.

Sports highlights

Short track speed skater Elise Christie disqualified in 1,000m short track speed skating heats

Scottish short track speed skater, Elise Christie has been disqualified from the women’s 1,000m short track speed skating heats, ending her hopes of winning a Winter Olympic medal in Pyeongchang. Christie crashed to the ice within the opening seconds of the start but under short track rules, a crash on the first lap leads to a re-start. Despite evidently being in a lot of pain, Christie soon got back into her stride and crossed the line in second place, before being disqualified after bumping Holland’s Anna van Ruijven.

FA Cup match winner disappointed by Wigan crowd trouble after Man City clash

Wigan’s FA Cup match-winner Will Grigg says he is “disappointed” with the crowd trouble that marred the end of their famous win over Manchester City. The Sky Bet League One club has launched an investigation into the pitch invasion which followed their 1-0 win over the Premier League leaders. Man City striker Sergio Aguero clashed with home supporters who ran on to the pitch to celebrate Wigan’s victory, while objects – including an advertising board – were thrown at police and stewards from the stands.

Head Coach Phil Neville names first England squad

Uncapped duo Hannah Blundell and Gabby George have been named in the England Women’s squad for the upcoming SheBelieves Cup. New head coach Phil Neville has named his first ever squad as new head coach for the tournament in the United States, which begins with a clash against France on March 1. There is a recall for Chelsea defender Anita Asante for the first time since 2015, while club-mate Hannah Blundell has the chance of her first cap.