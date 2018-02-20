Emuhaya MP wants non local teachers to withdraw from war torn areas of Wajir and Kerio valley

Emuhaya MP Omboko Milemba wants non-local teachers in war stricken areas of Wajir County, Baringo and Kerio Valley to withdraw their services until security is granted.

Milemba said the teachers continuing to stay in the terror troubled areas of Wajir County and other areas in Northern Kenya will expose them to more danger.

“We cannot equate the right to life and the right to work, the teachers must leave those places until their security is assured,” Milemba told a press conference in parliament buildings.

Already, teachers in 15 schools in Wajir County have started fleeing with the legislator proposing that teachers will be advised to report to the nearest Teachers Service Commission (TSC) directors for deployment in areas they feel safe to work.

However, the MP cautioned the TSC not to discipline any teacher who will leave his/her station as a result of insecurity in their areas of work.

Non-locals make up to 60 per cent of teachers in Mandera, Garissa and Wajir.

Al Shabaab militants last Friday attacked Qarsa Primary School in Wajir, killing three people.

Yesterday, senators criticized the call by KUPPET and KNUT to have all non-local teachers in Wajir and other areas in Northern Kenya to transfer over insecurity in the region.

“We don’t need to worsen a situation that is already ugly. Asking public servants in Northeastern to leave will be giving the enemy a chance to extend attacks in other parts,” Uashi Gishu Senator Prof. Margaret Kamar said.

Milemba, who is also the National Chairman of KUPPET, revealed that in 2015, TSC sacked and interdicted a number of teachers who had withdrawn their service from Garissa, Wajir and Mandera due to frequent terror attacks.

To avoid instances, where non local teachers relocate from their duty stations, the legislator proposed to TSC to consider implementing the policy on delocalization and set aside funds to TSC should train the locals as teachers

“The solution lies in training the locals as teachers so as to educate our children,” he said.