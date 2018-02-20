Business highlights – February 20, 2018

LeAD Campus begins recruitment of candidates set to drive Africa’s development

LeAD Campus, an executive-level training programme for outstanding African professionals, is currently recruiting the next cohort of 35 talented individuals who will take part in the programme and will benefit from the programme’s uniquely African perspective, with two of the three modules training delivered in Africa, namely South Africa (Cape Town) and Senegal (Dakar). LeAD Campus’s ambition is to inspire, to challenge and to give participants the opportunity to strengthen their vision and reflect on their practices and the impact of their professional activity. LeAD Campus assists participants to move beyond their individual experiences (and markets) so as to create a collective dynamic through new networks that can move the continent forward.

Kenya seeks to bridge trade deficit with Morocco

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce & Industry is seeking to bridge the trade deficit between Kenya and Morocco and grow trade between the two countries.Currently, total trade between Kenya and Morocco stands at Sh40.1 billion, where trade is in favour of Morocco at Sh39.8 billion in imports against Sh415.1 million worth of Kenya’s exports into the country.KNCCI CEO Angela Ndambuki says the Chamber is committed to promoting commercial exchanges that will encourage the supply of market information and facilitate business networking opportunities for both parties.

SGR cargo volumes on the rise

The volume of cargo transported using the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) is on the rise, the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has confirmed. KPA MD Catherine Mturi-Wairi said some 671 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit (TEUs) containers were delivered up-country by rail last week, an increase of 233 TEUs compared to the previous week.She noted that the Standard Gauge Railway commenced freight services to the Inland Container Depot Nairobi (ICD) adding that the development is aimed at bringing services closer to the customer and also decongesting the country’s roads.