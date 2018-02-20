Afternoon sports highlights – February 20, 2018

Wigan to probe post-match trouble as Sergio Aguero clashes with fans
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero clashed with rival supporters as Wigan’s stunning FA Cup victory was marred by ugly scenes at the final whistle. The Argentine appeared to lash out at a supporter during a pitch invasion after the Sky Bet League One club’s 1-0 win dumped the Premier League leaders out in the fifth round. Latics chairman David Sharpe has confirmed they will investigate what happened.
US Boxing champion Deontay Wilder sets sights on fight with British rival Anthony Joshua
Deontay Wilder says the “big fight” he wants is against Anthony Joshua, but his principal aim is to unify the heavyweight division by “all means necessary”. Three of the four world heavyweight belts will be on the line when IBF and WBA ‘Super’ holder Joshua takes on WBO champion Joseph Parker at the Principality Stadium, on March 31.
Chelsea’s Eden Hazard brushes off comparisons with Lionel Messi
Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has brushed off comparisons with Lionel Messi ahead of the Champions League clash against Barcelona. The Blues host the La Liga leaders in the first leg of the last-16 tie at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday and the game will give Hazard a chance to lock horns with the brilliant Messi, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner. However, Messi and Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo are both now into their 30s – and the 27-year-old Hazard is one of the names who has been suggested as a potential future candidate for the tag of world’s best player.
You might also like
Toyota Kenya partners with NTSA, Kenya Police Service to enhance road safety as motorcycle-related accidents jump by 23 per cent
Motorcycle Assembler, Yamaha and vehicle distributor, Toyota Kenya have partnered with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the Kenya Police Service to offer enhanced safety training to motorcycle
Lack of access to information hindering recovery of stolen assets
A lack of concrete information is hampering the exercise of asset recovery not only in Kenya, but across the entire continent, Interpol, in partnership with the Ethics Anti-Corruption commission (EACC)
Business highlights June 7 2017
Money ghost’ returns to haunt EAC A heated debate erupted in the last session of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) over the mysterious withdrawal and return of $38,000 from
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!