Afternoon sports highlights – February 20, 2018

Wigan to probe post-match trouble as Sergio Aguero clashes with fans

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero clashed with rival supporters as Wigan’s stunning FA Cup victory was marred by ugly scenes at the final whistle. The Argentine appeared to lash out at a supporter during a pitch invasion after the Sky Bet League One club’s 1-0 win dumped the Premier League leaders out in the fifth round. Latics chairman David Sharpe has confirmed they will investigate what happened.

US Boxing champion Deontay Wilder sets sights on fight with British rival Anthony Joshua

Deontay Wilder says the “big fight” he wants is against Anthony Joshua, but his principal aim is to unify the heavyweight division by “all means necessary”. Three of the four world heavyweight belts will be on the line when IBF and WBA ‘Super’ holder Joshua takes on WBO champion Joseph Parker at the Principality Stadium, on March 31.

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard brushes off comparisons with Lionel Messi

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has brushed off comparisons with Lionel Messi ahead of the Champions League clash against Barcelona. The Blues host the La Liga leaders in the first leg of the last-16 tie at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday and the game will give Hazard a chance to lock horns with the brilliant Messi, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner. However, Messi and Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo are both now into their 30s – and the 27-year-old Hazard is one of the names who has been suggested as a potential future candidate for the tag of world’s best player.