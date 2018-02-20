Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Court nullifies Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti’s victory, calls for fresh elections

Justice Joseph Karanja has ruled that there must be fresh polls in Homa Bay County after the Court nullified the election of Governor Cyprian Awiti. This is after independent candidate Oyugi Magwanga who unsuccessfully competed against him in the August 8 elections, went to court to challenge his win. Magwanga and his running mate challenged Awiti’s win citing massive irregularities and results manipulation.

Interior Ministry in plan to roll out chip-fitted ID cards

The Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government is working on a roll-out of third generation identity cards. The move aims to enhance free movement of persons and regional trade. Outgoing Director of Immigration Services, Gordon Kihalangwa, said the procurement process is underway and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

TSC set to discuss transfer of teachers from areas prone to insecurity

The National Assembly Committee on Education will on Tuesday meet with the Teacher’s Service Commission (TSC) to discuss the management of teachers and the transfer of teachers from areas prone to insecurity. The meeting is in response to the most recent killing of non-native teachers in Northern Kenya by the Al Shabaab. It is not the first time teachers posted to the North have died at the hands of the terror group with dozens falling at their hands in 2015.

Business highlights

Economy to grow by over 5% in 2018, market analysts say

Market Analysts at investment services group, Genghis Capital have forecasted Kenya’s real GDP between 5.2% and 5.75% this year. The growth will be bolstered by the rebound of the private sector and an increase in public investment. Positive performance in the agricultural sector and continued rebound in service sectors will also contribute to this growth. The industry experts, however, see risks in a protracted low private sector credit growth and public finance skewed to recurrent expenditure, carrying over from 2017.

Pakistan overtakes Uganda to become Kenya’s leading export market

Pakistan is now Kenya’s leading export market, according to government data in the Kenya Tea Industry Performance Highlights for December 2017. The information indicates that Pakistan was the leading export destination for Kenyan tea – beating Uganda – with a volume of 153.68 million kilogrammes, equivalent to 36.97% of the total volumes of tea exported.

National Land Commission faces 10,500 cases

The National Land Commission (NLC) is grappling with 10,500 cases filed against it. The cases are pending at various lands and environmental courts around the country. Speaking in Nairobi on Monday, NLC Chairman Professor Muhammad Swazuri said some of the cases were pending since 1940s. He stated that he inherited them from the defunct Commissioner of Lands but 4,000 new ones were filed in the last five years to challenge some of the commission’s legislative actions.

Sports highlights

Wigan to probe post-match trouble as Sergio Aguero clashes with fans

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero clashed with rival supporters as Wigan’s stunning FA Cup victory was marred by ugly scenes at the final whistle. The Argentine appeared to lash out at a supporter during a pitch invasion after the Sky Bet League One club’s 1-0 win dumped the Premier League leaders out in the fifth round. Latics chairman David Sharpe has confirmed they will investigate what happened.

US Boxing champion Deontay Wilder sets sights on fight with British rival Anthony Joshua

Deontay Wilder says the “big fight” he wants is against Anthony Joshua, but his principal aim is to unify the heavyweight division by “all means necessary”. Three of the four world heavyweight belts will be on the line when IBF and WBA ‘Super’ holder Joshua takes on WBO champion Joseph Parker at the Principality Stadium, on March 31.

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard brushes off comparisons with Lionel Messi

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has brushed off comparisons with Lionel Messi ahead of the Champions League clash against Barcelona. The Blues host the La Liga leaders in the first leg of the last-16 tie at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday and the game will give Hazard a chance to lock horns with the brilliant Messi, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner. However, Messi and Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo are both now into their 30s – and the 27-year-old Hazard is one of the names who has been suggested as a potential future candidate for the tag of world’s best player.