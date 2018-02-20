Afternoon business highlights – February 20, 2018

Economy to grow by over 5% in 2018, market analysts say

Market Analysts at investment services group, Genghis Capital have forecasted Kenya’s real GDP between 5.2% and 5.75% this year. The growth will be bolstered by the rebound of the private sector and an increase in public investment. Positive performance in the agricultural sector and continued rebound in service sectors will also contribute to this growth. The industry experts, however, see risks in a protracted low private sector credit growth and public finance skewed to recurrent expenditure, carrying over from 2017.

Pakistan overtakes Uganda to become Kenya’s leading export market

Pakistan is now Kenya’s leading export market, according to government data in the Kenya Tea Industry Performance Highlights for December 2017. The information indicates that Pakistan was the leading export destination for Kenyan tea – beating Uganda – with a volume of 153.68 million kilogrammes, equivalent to 36.97% of the total volumes of tea exported.

National Land Commission faces 10,500 cases

The National Land Commission (NLC) is grappling with 10,500 cases filed against it. The cases are pending at various lands and environmental courts around the country. Speaking in Nairobi on Monday, NLC Chairman Professor Muhammad Swazuri said some of the cases were pending since 1940s. He stated that he inherited them from the defunct Commissioner of Lands but 4,000 new ones were filed in the last five years to challenge some of the commission’s legislative actions.