Sports highlights – February 19, 2018

Government bails out AFC Leopards with 29 tickets to CAF Confederations Cup in Madagascar

The government purchased 29 tickets for AFC Leopards to travel to Mahajanga, Madagascar on this morning for their CAF Confederations Cup return leg tie against Fosa Juniors. Since the withdrawal of their sponsors, Ingwe have been forced to rely on unorthodox means to keep the team afloat financially. Team Chairman Dan Mule reached out to the state to assist in any way they can.

Man City Manager Pep Guardiola reveals he almost joined Wigan as a player

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he almost joined Wigan during his playing days, only to be deemed not good enough.Now one of the most decorated managers in world football, Guardiola also enjoyed a fine career as a midfielder, playing over 250 times for Barcelona.And it has been reported that, when he was a free agent in 2005, he discussed a switch to Wigan, who were Premier League new boys back then.

Mourinho concerned with injuries at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is hopeful some of his key players will be fit in time for Wednesday’s clash with Sevilla.Mourinho finds himself having to deal with a range of injuries just as United reach a crucial juncture in their season.United overcame Huddersfield 2-0 in the FA Cup on Saturday – even though they were without a host of first-team players.