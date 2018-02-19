Newspaper summaries – February 19, 2018

Daily Nation

Miguna kicks up storm with attacks on Ndii, Magaya

Deported fiery opposition lawyer Miguna Miguna on Sunday stirred up the National Super Alliance pot, accusing strategist David Ndii of threatening a walkout over the ‘swearing-in’ and lawyer Norman Magaya of receiving Sh30 million from Jubilee to wreck the opposition.In a letter he wrote from Toronto, Canada, where the government deported him last week following his role in commissioning Nasa leader Raila Odinga’s ‘oath’ as the People’s President, Dr Miguna claimed that the duo were working to sabotage his resistance movement over which he has declared himself the general.

Hasten law on deputy posts, urge governors

Governors want the Senate to hasten the passage of a law that will help seal vacant deputy governor seats.Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya said: “We are working closely with the Senate to ensure this law is passed quickly so that we can have deputy governors in Nyeri and Nairobi counties.”The Nyeri deputy governor seat fell vacant after the holder, Mr Mutahi Kahiga, ascended to the top seat following the death of county boss Wahome Gakuru.

Let’s unite and build Kenya, Ruto tells Nasa

Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday reached out to the Opposition Nasa, asking the coalition to stop their criticism and unite with the Jubilee administration in building Kenya.Mr Ruto said the Jubilee government’s agenda was to improve the lives of Kenyans, and it would not be swayed by empty political rhetoric.

The Standard

Further divisions in NASA over Parliamentary Service Commission

The simmering row between National Super Alliance (NASA) affiliate parties over leadership positions in Parliament deepened when a decision to replace some MPs was rejected. The decision to swap Senate Minority Whip Mutula Kilonzo Jr of Wiper party and Vihiga Senator George Khaniri (Amani National Congress) to end the stalemate over Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) posts has divided NASA further. NASA principals – Raila Odinga (Orange Democratic Movement), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula – were said to have agreed to have Mr Kilonzo resign as the Senate minority whip and take up Wiper’s slot in PSC.

Teachers want State to compensate families of those killed by Al Shabaab terrorists

Teachers’ unions want the Government to compensate the victims and families of those killed by Al Shabaab terrorists. The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) and the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) also want the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) not to take any disciplinary action on teachers fleeing the region for fear of their lives. Kuppet Secretary General Akello Misori yesterday warned that should the teachers who have fled northern Kenya for security reasons be punished, the union would take both legal and industrial action against TSC.

Sonko appoints former Nairobi Town Clerk Gakuo to take over Igathe’s role

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has replaced former Deputy Governor, Polycarp Igathe, who resigned last month. Governor Sonko appointed former Nairobi Town Clerk John Gakuo as the co-chair of the Nairobi Regeneration Committee. According to a letter by the County Secretary, Leboo Ole Morintat, the committee’s main task is to ‘regain Nairobi’s lost glory’.

The Star

Miguna takes on Ndii and Magaya in Nasa wrangles

The fledgling National Resistance Movement could implode even before it takes shape or form, after self-styled General Miguna Miguna yesterday accused his colleagues of trying to upstage him.In the first clear signs that the house is on fire, Miguna charged at NASA strategist David Ndii and chief executive Norman Magaya, accusing them of overstepping their mandate or at least trying to usurp the leadership of NRM, which he claims.

Prepare for a knockout in 2022, Ruto tells rivals

Deputy President William Ruto has said he is focussed on the 2022 presidential race and his opponents should stop using lies and propaganda to taint Jubilee and the government.Ruto dismissed accusations Jubilee is acting contrary to the Constitution, adding the government will implement the pledges made during the election.He told NASA to stop causing hatred and animosity “in the hopes of capitalising on sympathy in 2022”.

Opposition MPs to boycott vetting of envoys and PSs

NASA MPs have maintained that they will not to participate in the vetting of Principal Secretaries and Ambassadors recently nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta.Minority leader John Mbadi yesterday told the Star that they will boycott committee sittings to vet the nominees this week.“Nothing has really changed. Our members will not attend those committee sittings unless they are advised otherwise,” Mbadi said in a phone interview.

Business Daily

NSSF wins court battle over Nairobi parking bay

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has won a legal battle over control of its 455 capacity car parking bay, which is located on Kenyatta Avenue in Nairobi.Justice Samson Okongo upheld an appeal by NSSF and dismissed application by two firms that were challenging decision by NSSF to pick another firm to run the parking bay.The dispute started in 2006 when NSSF picked Hasmo Agencies Limited to replace Value Zone Limited as the operator of the parking bay, prompting two other firms that had been subcontracted to appeal the decision.

KenGen signs fresh deal to upgrade Masinga dam wall

Power producer KenGenis moving to raise the Masinga hydroelectric dam’s wall and install equipment that will pump downstream water back to the dam to ensure a steady supply of the cheap power it produces throughout the year.KenGen announced the plans after it sealed a financing deal with French Development Agency (AFD), which is funding the project as part of a wider plan to increase the capacity of Kenya’s hydropower plants to produce more electricity throughout the year.

Kenya may issue new Eurobond ‘next month’ to settle big debts

Kenya is likely to become the third African country to borrow from international markets this year to pay up her maturing debts after Egypt and Nigeria with offers expected to be as much as $3 billion (Sh303.8 billion).A source at one of the four international lenders involved in advising Kenya in its bid to tap cash from international investors following a successful debut in June 2014, said the Eurobond will be floated before the end of next month.The banks being involved in Kenya’s second Eurobond issue after the previous one raised serious accountability concerns from the Opposition and queries from Auditor-General Edward Ouko, are Standard Chartered, Citigroup, Standard Bank and JPMorgan Chase.