Evening news headlines

News highlights

21 witnesses lined up to testify in case probing baby Pendo’s death

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP). The ODPP has lined up 21 witnesses who are ready to testify at the inquest probing the death of baby Pendo. They include, among others, Dr Dixon Mchana who conducted the post-mortem, several police officers, activist and Kisumu City Residents Voice Chairman Audi Ogada among others. The public inquest began this morning before a Kisumu court seeking to establish how six-month-old baby Samantha Pendo died in August last year. Resident Magistrate Beryl Omollo directed that the matter must be expedited because of the immense public outcry that it elicits.

Environment CS Keriako Tobiko moves to crack down on illegal logging

New Cabinet Secretary for Environment and Natural Resources Keriako Tobiko has issued atough warning on illegal logging and called for the enforcement of the plastic bags ban. Tobiko said illegal logging has led to drought and water shortage in various parts of the country saying those found destroying the environment will not be spared.The former Director of Public Prosecutions also put on notice millers who harvest trees beyond the required quarters, saying their licenses will be revoked.

Petitions against Marsabit Governor and Woman Rep dismissed

The High Court in Marsabit has dismissed election petitions challenging the victories of Governor Mohamud Ali and that of Woman Representative, Safia Sheikh Adan. Justice Said Chitembwe ruled that the two were validly elected and their wins reflected the will of the people.Ali’s petition was filed by the former Governor Ukur Yattani and the one challenging Adan’s election was filed by her predecessor, Nasra Ibrahim Ibren.

Business highlights

Lands Commission to acquire land for LAPSSET project despite wrangles

The National Land Commission (NLC) has started the process of acquiring a piece of land that had threatened to derail the multi-billion-shilling Lamu Port-Southern Sudan-Ethiopia Transport project. NLC Chairman Muhammad Swazuri has gazetted the intention to acquire the 100ha land at Mokowe in Lamu County that it had initially repossessed in 2011, only for the courts to return it to its owner – Nightshade Properties. Nightshade had contested the land’s repossession, saying it had acquired it by way of allotment by the State.

Kenya set to repay Ksh658 billion in loans by June

Kenya is set to pay Ksh658.2 billion in loans in the current financial year ending June 2018. This is only 40.3% of the Ksh1.6 trillion revenue target .According to a new report by Cytonn Investments, Kenya’s total debt burden has been rising steadily, increasing by 22.2% year on year to hit Ksh4.6 trillion in November 2017 from Ksh3.8 trillion during a similar period in 2016.Some of the loans include the eight-year commercial loan of Ksh77. billion from the Eastern and Southern Africa Trade and Development Bank (TDB).

KenGen to add extra 1,745 MW to the national grid by 2025

KenGen plans to add 1,745 megawatts (MW) of electricity from geothermal sources by 2025, part of a government push to end power generation from fossil fuels. KenGen, which is majority owned by the government, has an installed capacity of 1,631 MW, with 533 MW from geothermal sources. The new move comes at a time when emand for electricity is growing at about 8% per year until 2020, and will rise to 9% in 2021.

Sports highlights

Tottenham Midfielder Dele Alli’s penalty success praised by Rochdale boss

Rochdale manager Keith Hill suggested that Dele Alli was right in the way he won a penalty that almost knocked his side out of the FA Cup.Alli, 21, earned the kick from which Harry Kane put Tottenham 2-1 up late in Sunday’s fifth-round tie.But Steve Davies’ equaliser secured a Wembley replay for the League One club.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers questions St Johnstone players’ desire

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has questioned the desire of St Johnstone’s players in their lower-profile games after they drew at Celtic Park for the second time this season.Saints also drew 1-1 with the Scottish Premiership leaders in August and beat Rangers at Ibrox in December.But Tommy Wright’s side had won only one of their previous eight games – over Albion Rovers in the Scottish Cup.

Arsenal sign record shirt deal with Emirates

Arsenal and Emirates have announced a new five-year extension to their long-standing shirt deal.The partnership, which began in 2006, will continue until the end of the 2023/2024 season.It is the largest sponsorship deal signed by the club and is the longest running shirt partnership in the Premier League. It is also one of the longest relationships of its kind in world sport.