Business highlights – February 19, 2018

Kenyatta National Hospital unveils antibiotics usage guidelines

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has unveiled a second edition guide to Empiric Antimicrobial Therapy. The guidelines, recently developed with support from global biopharmaceutical firm – MSD (Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp), have been designed to provide a standard practice platform for all health workers at KNH responsible for the dispensing and application of antibiotics.

Acacia Mining begins survey to establish commercial viability of gold deposits in Kakamega

Acacia Mining says it has started a survey to establish the commercial viability of gold deposits in Kakamega estimated at 1.1 million ounces of the precious metal. The UK-based firm, whichhas been exploring gold prospects in Kakamega, noted that a technical study to determine mineability of these deposits was commenced in Q4 2017.

Highways Authority under fire for wasting development funds

Auditor General Edward Ouko has slammed the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) for spending more than Ksh6.4 billion on six projects whose contract sums were varied or delayed, attracting hefty interests. In his latest report released last week, AG Ouko demonstrated how KeNHA failed to observe procurement laws, leading to massive payments.