Afternoon sports highlights – February 19, 2018

No McGregor, Mayweather rematch, despite speculations
Conor McGregor has had a cheeky dig at Floyd Mayweather after putting an end to speculation the pair could meet again in an MMA octagon.Mayweather teased fight fans earlier this month when he posted a video of himself on Twitter standing in an octagon with the caption ‘Come at the king, you best not miss’. But the 50-0 five-weight former world champion boxer distanced himself from an MMA bout with McGregor.
Real Madrid secure 5-3 victory against Betis
Real Madrid came from 2-1 down at half-time to cap off a successful week with a 5-3 victory over Real Betis in La Liga on Sunday.After thrashing Real Sociedad 5-2 last weekend and beating PSG 3-1 in the Champions League in midweek, Zinedine Zidane’s men saw off Betis the hard way.Marco Asensio handed Madrid the perfect start inside 11 minutes but Aissa Mandi headed Betis level before Junior Firpo forced Nacho into an unfortunate own goal to give the home side a surprise lead.
Eden Hazard says he is happy at Chelsea despite Real Madrid links
Eden Hazard insists he is happy at Chelsea and has played down persistent rumours linking him with Real Madrid.It is reported the Belgium international could move to the Bernabeu in the summer following Real’s disappointing campaign in La Liga this season.But the 27-year-old says he is in no rush to leave Stamford Bridge. “For the time being I’m here,” he said. “There are still some months to go and competitions to try to win, then the World Cup is coming up,” Hazard added.
