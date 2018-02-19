Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Newly appointed CSs step into their respective roles

The country’s newly appointed Cabinet Secretaries will take office today following their recently-approved appointments. They include former Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko who will be taking over the Environment Ministry from Judy Wakhungu who was nominated as the Ambassador to France.Former Public Service Commission Chairperson Margaret Kobia is also taking over from Sicily Kariuki at the Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Ministry.Kariuki who moves to the Health docket is expected to handover the docket to the new CS Margaret Kobia in a ceremony scheduled to take place at Harambee House.

Nandi MCAs accuse Governor Sang of presenting defective audit report

Nandi County MCAs have accused Governor Stephen Sang sof submitting a defective report in regard to the region’s accrued Ksh1.3 billion. MCA’s have claimed that the report, which was compiled by a task force Sang appointed, has loopholes. Speaker Joshua Kiptoo has since said that external auditors will carry out the fresh audit.

Tribal cocoons barring Raila and Uhuru from making peace, says Abduda Dida

Alliance of Real Change party leader Abduda Dida has said Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga are good leaders but their reconciliation has been barred by tribal cocoons whose aim is to increase hostility between tribes and thrive on the weakness of others. Dida has urged Uhuru tolisten to Raila,describing the NASA party chief as a competent statesman.

Business highlights

Nairobi County collects record breaking Ksh1.63bn in January

Nairobi County raised Ksh1.63 billion in revenue collection in January for the first time in the history of the county with business licenses being the major revenue earner in the month at Ksh512 million followed by land rates at Ksh306 million.Governor Mike Sonko attributes the rise in revenue to automation of billing services and sealing of corruption loopholes.Parking raked in Ksh140 million while the fire department issued permits worth Ksh115 million.

Maize farmers demand compensation as Treasury releases Ksh1 billion



A section of Kenya’s maize farmers have demanded that the government pay them their dues after National Treasury released Ksh1 billion of the Ksh4.2 billion the government owes for maize delivered to the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB). Farmers on Friday, the farmers stormed the North Rift depot of the NCPB demanding payment of the whole amount.Kipkorir Menjo, director of the Kenya Farmers Association, slammed the state for failing o meet its obligation.

Second hand car prices set to rise by 43%

A rise in prices of imported used cars is expected following a tax increase by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA). Members of the Car Importers Association of Kenya (CIAK) have put the average increase of the vehicles retail prices this year at 43% following the new KRA taxation regime. They want KRA to suspend the Current Retail Selling Price (CRSP) chart introduced recently until industry concerns are resolved.

Sports highlights

No McGregor, Mayweather rematch, despite speculations

Conor McGregor has had a cheeky dig at Floyd Mayweather after putting an end to speculation the pair could meet again in an MMA octagon.Mayweather teased fight fans earlier this month when he posted a video of himself on Twitter standing in an octagon with the caption ‘Come at the king, you best not miss’. But the 50-0 five-weight former world champion boxer distanced himself from an MMA bout with McGregor.

Real Madrid secure 5-3 victory against Betis

Real Madrid came from 2-1 down at half-time to cap off a successful week with a 5-3 victory over Real Betis in La Liga on Sunday.After thrashing Real Sociedad 5-2 last weekend and beating PSG 3-1 in the Champions League in midweek, Zinedine Zidane’s men saw off Betis the hard way.Marco Asensio handed Madrid the perfect start inside 11 minutes but Aissa Mandi headed Betis level before Junior Firpo forced Nacho into an unfortunate own goal to give the home side a surprise lead.

Eden Hazard says he is happy at Chelsea despite Real Madrid links

Eden Hazard insists he is happy at Chelsea and has played down persistent rumours linking him with Real Madrid.It is reported the Belgium international could move to the Bernabeu in the summer following Real’s disappointing campaign in La Liga this season.But the 27-year-old says he is in no rush to leave Stamford Bridge. “For the time being I’m here,” he said. “There are still some months to go and competitions to try to win, then the World Cup is coming up,” Hazard added.