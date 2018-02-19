Afternoon business highlights – February 19, 2018

Nairobi County collects record breaking Ksh1.63bn in January
Nairobi County raised Ksh1.63 billion in revenue collection in January for the first time in the history of the county with business licenses being the major revenue earner in the month at Ksh512 million followed by land rates at Ksh306 million.Governor Mike Sonko attributes the rise in revenue to automation of billing services and sealing of corruption loopholes.Parking raked in Ksh140 million while the fire department issued permits worth Ksh115 million.
Maize farmers demand compensation as Treasury releases Ksh1 billion
A section of Kenya’s maize farmers have demanded that the government pay them their dues after National Treasury released Ksh1 billion of the Ksh4.2 billion the government owes for maize delivered to the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB). Farmers on Friday, the farmers stormed the North Rift depot of the NCPB demanding payment of the whole amount.Kipkorir Menjo, director of the Kenya Farmers Association, slammed the state for failing o meet its obligation.
Second hand car prices set to rise by 43%
A rise in prices of imported used cars is expected following a tax increase by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA). Members of the Car Importers Association of Kenya (CIAK) have put the average increase of the vehicles retail prices this year at 43% following the new KRA taxation regime. They want KRA to suspend the Current Retail Selling Price (CRSP) chart introduced recently until industry concerns are resolved.
