News headlines

News highlights

Luhya elders back Mudavadi

Luhya elders led by COTU boss Francis Atwoli on Sunday resolved that Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi remains the community’s spokesperson. This was reached in a consultative meeting hosted by Atwoli at his home in Khwisero.The unionist retracted his earlier comment of withdrawing his support for Musalia.

KUPPET slams government for neglecting teachers in terror prone Counties

Kuppet wants the government to withdraw all teachers from terror-prone counties in North Eastern following the killing of their three colleagues in Wajir on Friday.The three were killed by suspected al Shabaab militants who raided Qarsa Primary School at dawn.One teacher sustained serious injuries. Police said the terrorists targeted non-local teachers in the school compound. Kuppet Secretary General Akelo Misori on Sunday said government has for long remained silent “as teachers are being butchered”.

Ruto dismisses Jubilee detractors as noise makers

Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed detractors of the Jubile Party claiming that the administration does not respect the rule of law. Speaking on Sunday at an interdenominational prayer service in Uasin Gishu County., he said claims that the jubilee government does not respect of the rule of law are nothing more than propaganda tactics from a goup of ‘noisemakers’ .Ruto said the current regime is a champion to the rule of law.

Business highlights

Kenyatta National Hospital unveils antibiotics usage guidelines

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has unveileda second edition guide to Empiric Antimicrobial Therapy The guidelines, recently developed with support from global biopharmaceutical firm – MSD (Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp), have been designed to provide a standard practice platform for all health workers at KNH responsible for the dispensing and application of antibiotics.

Acacia Mining begins survey to establish commercial viability of gold deposits in Kakamega

Acacia Mining says it has started a survey to establish the commercial viability of gold deposits in Kakamega estimated at 1.1 million ounces of the precious metal. The UK-based firm, whichhas been exploring gold prospects in Kakamega, noted that a technical study to determine mineability of these deposits was commenced in Q4 2017.

Highways Authority under fire for wasting development funds

Auditor General Edward Ouko has slammed the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) for spending more than Ksh6.4 billion on six projects whose contract sums were varied or delayed, attracting hefty interests. In his latest report released last week, AG Ouko demonstrated how KeNHA failed to observe procurement laws, leading to massive payments.

Sports highlights

Government bails out AFC Leopards with 29 tickets to CAF Confederations Cup in Madagascar

The government purchased 29 tickets for AFC Leopards to travel to Mahajanga, Madagascar on this morning for their CAF Confederations Cup return leg tie against Fosa Juniors. Since the withdrawal of their sponsors, Ingwe have been forced to rely on unorthodox means to keep the team afloat financially. Team Chairman Dan Mule reached out to the state to assist in any way they can.

Man City Manager Pep Guardiola reveals he almost joined Wigan as a player

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he almost joined Wigan during his playing days, only to be deemed not good enough.Now one of the most decorated managers in world football, Guardiola also enjoyed a fine career as a midfielder, playing over 250 times for Barcelona.And it has been reported that, when he was a free agent in 2005, he discussed a switch to Wigan, who were Premier League new boys back then.

Mourinho concerned with injuries at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is hopeful some of his key players will be fit in time for Wednesday’s clash with Sevilla.Mourinho finds himself having to deal with a range of injuries just as United reach a crucial juncture in their season.United overcame Huddersfield 2-0 in the FA Cup on Saturday – even though they were without a host of first-team players.