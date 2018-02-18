Evening news highlights

News highlights

Keter denies TBills allegations

Nandi Hills legislator After Keter has denied having been in possession of forged treasury bills worth sh633 million at the time of his arrest earlier in the week. The MP accused “well connected” individuals of orchestrating his woes, saying it was a cover up of a fraud attempt against Desai Industries. He said this in a statement, adding that he had no links with the Directors of Desai.

Jubilee Nairobi MCA nominees list nullified

A list by Jubilee Party of nominated Members of Nairobi County Assembly has been nullified by a magistrate court after a successful application by Bishop John Nduati. The clergy man had contested the list saying that the selection process had been interfered with, leaving out deserving party members. The court has ordered that Nduati’s name be included in the list.

Apologize, Kisii leaders tell Tuju

Kisii leaders have demanded that Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju apologize over a protest letter that he wrote to Chief Justice David Maraga accusing him of bias, double standards, impunity and poor leadership. Led by Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati, the leaders group dubbed Friends of the Judiciary accused Tuju of undermining the independence of judiciary, warning of a reaction if Tuju does not issue an apology in the shortest period.

Business highlights

Eldoret bypass under derailment threat

An unclear roadmap of compensation over the sh6 billion Eldoret South bypass now threatens to derail the project. This is due to uncertainty among residents who fear massive losses from being displaced from their ancestral land before proper compensation structures are instituted. The 35 kilometers bypass is aimed at decongesting Eldoret Town.

KRA to tighten alcohol distribution control

The Kenya Revenue Authority intends to tighten control over distributors of alcoholic beverages to curb rising sales of illicit untaxed liquor. The taxman says draft amendments to the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act have been finalized, giving the Authority some level of control over licensing of distributors across all 47 counties.

Watamu tourism business booms

Business for hotels in Watamu, Kilifi County is booming with a sharp rise in the number of international tourists.

The Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC) attributes the good business to good marketing and a calmness around the area that has seen hotels occupancy rise to 80 percent. The Association has called on the government to fast track expansion of Malindi Airport to ease tourists’ movement into the area.

Sports highlights

United sail through to FA Cup quarters

Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Manchester United beat fellow Premier League side Huddersfield to progress to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Lukaku opened the scoring after just three minutes, racing onto Juan Mata’s through ball before finishing at the near post.

The Belgium striker then got his 21st goal of the season early in the second half as he again broke clear of the Huddersfield defence, this time picking up Alexis Sanchez’s pass before calmly slotting beyond Jonas Lossl.

Juan Mata had a goal ruled out just before half time by the video assistant referee (VAR), although there was some confusion over whether the decision was a correct one.

But ultimately it did not matter as Manchester United set up a quarter-final tie with Brighton at Old Trafford.

FA Cup quarter-final draw: Manchester United to play Brighton

Manchester United will play Brighton in the FA Cup quarter-finals, in a repeat of the 1983 final.

The winner of Tottenham’s match at Rochdale on Sunday will meet Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea, who will go to a replay after Saturday’s 0-0 draw .

Southampton travel to the winners of Monday’s match between Manchester City and Wigan, while Leicester and Chelsea meet in another all Premier League tie.

The ties take place from 16-19 March.

Roger Federer: World number one into Rotterdam Open final

New world number one Roger Federer has reached the final of the Rotterdam Open with a straight-set win over Italian Andreas Seppi.

The 36-year-old Swiss, who has just become the oldest player to top the rankings, eased through 6-3 7-6 (7-3).

Federer will face Grigor Dimitrov next, the Bulgarian having progressed following a freak injury to opponent David Goffin.

Belgian Goffin was forced to retire when the ball hit him in his left eye.

VAR: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says system must be perfect

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says the video assistant referee (VAR) system must be improved after his side had a goal ruled out in their 2-0 FA Cup fifth-round win at Huddersfield.

The VAR disallowed a Juan Mata goal for offside, but it did not affect the outcome after Romelu Lukaku’a goals.

“I’m familiar with what VAR is bringing that’s good and bad,” said Mourinho.

“I think it’s an experimental period. They have to get rid of the bad and make it perfect.”

Mata put the ball in the net just before half-time when he peeled away from the Huddersfield defence to meet Ashley Young’s neat pass, rounded goalkeeper Jonas Lossl and slotted in from a tight angle.

The midfielder was celebrating as referee Kevin Friend had his finger to his earpiece before the offside call was made by VAR.

Southampton worsen West from woes

West Bromwich Albion’s troubled week continued as Southampton scored in each half to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2005.

Albion were looking to move on from an incident in which four senior players were interviewed by police after a taxi was stolen from outside a fast-food restaurant in Barcelona.

But the fifth-round tie started badly for the hosts when Saints centre-back Wesley Hoedt took advantage of slack defending to guide home James Ward-Prowse’s corner.

Dusan Tadic’s sublime chip seemed to put the game beyond the Baggies, only for Salomon Rondon’s stunning volley to restore their hopes seconds later.

Alan Pardew’s side, who are bottom of the Premier League, rallied as the home fans continued to provide their backing and Ahmed Hegazi’s scuffed volley against the bar almost rewarded their support – despite the circumstances – with a late equaliser.

Southampton will discover their last-eight opponents when the draw is made at 20:00 GMT on Saturday.

McDowell leads off Genesis Open

Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell is two off the lead after a one-under 70 in the third round of the Genesis Open.

The former Ryder Cup player, 38, is third, in touching distance of leader Bubba Watson, who compiled an fine 65 in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles.

The two-time Masters winner recorded one eagle and five birdies on his way to his best round of the week so far.

Another Northern Irishman, Rory McIlroy, carded a two-over 73 to leave him level par for the tournament.

The world number 10 carded a double bogey and three bogeys to leave him out of contention going into the final day.

McDowell shares third spot with Americans Kevin Na and Tony Finau, as well as Cameron Smith of New Zealand, with Patrick Cantlay of the United States one shot ahead.