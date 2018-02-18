Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Kenyans irked by expensive school punishment

Kenyans have reacted angrily towards a punishment issued to a student after stealing a loaf of bread. The student from Muhoho High School was suspended from school and ordered to report back with loaves enough to feed the entire school population, amounting to 1000 loaves. The boy’s parent posted the suspension letter on social media, causing an uproar with fellow parents saying the school’s demand amounting to around sh50000 was too expensive and backdates.

NASA MP advises Raila against sideshows

Matungulu MP Stephen Mule has called on opposition leader Raila Odinga to work together with President Uhuru Kenyatta for a better Kenya. Mule also urged the opposition to embark on their government oversight role and abandon sideshows. Mule was elected on a Wiper Party ticket.

Arrests made regarding Grace Mugabe PhD.

The vice chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the awarding of a doctorate to former first lady Grace Mugabe.

Levi Nyagura was detained by the country’s anti-corruption agency, to be charged with abuse of office.

Mrs Mugabe was awarded a PhD just months after enrolling in 2014, despite it usually taking years to complete.

An investigation was launched after a petition was made by university staff.

Members of the sociology department said they had not seen supporting evidence, and called for the nullification of her qualification and a full investigation.

Business highlights

Uber to report crimes directly to police

Uber is to report crimes directly to the police and will set up a phone line as part of measures to improve safety.

The company said it was changing its policy “after listening to feedback”.

Uber said its policy of “pro-actively” contacting the police about serious incidents was already happening in London and would be rolled out across other areas after discussions with other police forces.

It said it previously “encouraged and supported individuals” to report serious incidents and would conduct a review of all previous serious complaints to ensure there were no outstanding issues.

Lake Victoria to be extinct in 50 years if urgent action not taken – Nyong’o

Kisumu Governor, Anyang Nyong’o, has urged East African countries to urgently address environmental concerns that threaten the existence of Lake Victoria.

Quoting a recent report discussed in the EU headquarters, Nyong’o says Lake Victoria faces extinction in the next 50 years if no action is taken against environmental degradation.

“This means the Lake Basin Commission has an urgent work to do to come up with an action plan that will make it possible for us to save the lake as early as possible,” said Nyong’o while meeting East Africa Legislative Assembly members in Kisumu.

Nyong’o says the countries sharing the resource must act fast and decisively, urging the Lake Victoria Basin Commission to come up with an urgent action plan to save the lake.

Sonko vows to name and shame Nairobi land grabbers

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has tasked a multi-agency team to investigate all the grabbed public property and lands.

On Friday, during a consultative meeting with the 10 County Executive Members, Sonko revealed that the report will name all land and property grabbers in Nairobi.

“My administration and a multi-agency team is working round the clock to investigate all cases of land grabbing. We shall soon release a review report,” said Sonko.

Since coming into office, Sonko has been fighting corruption and land cartels.

Sports highlights

United sail through to FA Cup quarters

Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Manchester United beat fellow Premier League side Huddersfield to progress to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Lukaku opened the scoring after just three minutes, racing onto Juan Mata’s through ball before finishing at the near post.

The Belgium striker then got his 21st goal of the season early in the second half as he again broke clear of the Huddersfield defence, this time picking up Alexis Sanchez’s pass before calmly slotting beyond Jonas Lossl.

Juan Mata had a goal ruled out just before half time by the video assistant referee (VAR), although there was some confusion over whether the decision was a correct one.

But ultimately it did not matter as Manchester United set up a quarter-final tie with Brighton at Old Trafford.

FA Cup quarter-final draw: Manchester United to play Brighton

Manchester United will play Brighton in the FA Cup quarter-finals, in a repeat of the 1983 final.

The winner of Tottenham’s match at Rochdale on Sunday will meet Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea, who will go to a replay after Saturday’s 0-0 draw .

Southampton travel to the winners of Monday’s match between Manchester City and Wigan, while Leicester and Chelsea meet in another all Premier League tie.

The ties take place from 16-19 March.

Roger Federer: World number one into Rotterdam Open final

New world number one Roger Federer has reached the final of the Rotterdam Open with a straight-set win over Italian Andreas Seppi.

The 36-year-old Swiss, who has just become the oldest player to top the rankings, eased through 6-3 7-6 (7-3).

Federer will face Grigor Dimitrov next, the Bulgarian having progressed following a freak injury to opponent David Goffin.

Belgian Goffin was forced to retire when the ball hit him in his left eye.