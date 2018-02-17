Evening news headlines

Speaker Lusaka urges committee heads to promote bipartisanship

Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka has asked all Senate Committee Chairpersons to carry out their roles in a bipartisan manner.

Speaking at an induction workshop for the Senate Liaison Committee in Mombasa Friday, Lusaka called on the chairpersons to provide good leadership in a bid to strengthen their oversight role.

He told the 12 Committee Chairpersons present that the success of their committees and by extension the Senate would be determined by the great leadership they provide.

