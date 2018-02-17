Evening news headlines

Speaker Lusaka urges committee heads to promote bipartisanship
Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka has asked all Senate Committee Chairpersons to carry out their roles in a bipartisan manner.
Speaking at an induction workshop for the Senate Liaison Committee in Mombasa Friday, Lusaka called on the chairpersons to provide good leadership in a bid to strengthen their oversight role.
He told the 12 Committee Chairpersons present that the success of their committees and by extension the Senate would be determined by the great leadership they provide.
Quit if you can’t deliver, Uhuru tells new Cabinet
President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned that there will be no room for laxity in his new Cabinet, saying those who fail to deliver will be sent packing.
The President said Kenyans expect and shall receive an open, transparent and accountable government that is easily accessible, responsive and committed to excellence.
“This might also be the appropriate time to say that should you, at any time, feel the weight is too much, just say so, and we will find another deserving Kenyan to take your place,” President Kenyatta said, adding that his second term will be “business unusual” for those who will not deliver to the expectation of Kenyans.
The President was speaking Friday at State House, Nairobi, after he witnessed the swearing-in ceremony of nine newly appointed Cabinet Secretaries following their approval by Parliament.
Military joins locals in cleaning up Lake Nakuru National Park
Cadets from the Kenya Military Academy Friday joined tens of residents in a major cleanup activity at Lake Nakuru National Park.
The exercise organised by County Government of Nakuru in collaboration with various stakeholders was aimed at ridding the natural resource off tones of garbage.
The participants were divided in several groups to handle different sections of the lake.
The groups were deployed to remove garbage from different sections of River Njoro.

Unga Group takeover bid above board, says CMA
The Capital Markets Authority has advised investors to be cautious about the proposed takeover of Unga Group by US-based Seaboard Corporation.
The Authority says misleading information may be disseminated to suit partisan interests in reference to media reports that have questioned the role of the regulator in the takeover bid.
In addition, the CMA has clarified that the process of the transaction is at a very early stage where Seaboard Corporation has issued a Notice of Intention with several stages in the pipeline before the Authority okays the deal.
Hides trader charged with evading Sh204Mn export duty
A Nairobi-based hides and skins trader has been charged with five counts relating to tax fraud and failure to file tax returns leading to loss of revenue amounting to KSh 204 million.
Claire Marisiana Odimwa is said to have under-declared the weight and measure of wet salted cow hides meant for export by 3,862,264 Kgs with an intention to evade paying the correct export duty contrary to the provisions of the East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004.
The accused was arrested on 8 February 2018 and arraigned before Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Mutuku on 9 February 2018.
President directs NYS to commercialise, play key role in industrialisation
President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the National Youth Service (NYS) to engage more in commercial activities and to especially play a lead role in reviving the country’s cotton sector.
The President issued the directive as he underscored the role of the youth in the achievement of the Big Four agenda for transforming the country through the expansion of manufacturing, affordable housing, food security and universal healthcare.
President Kenyatta, who spoke when he presided over the passing out parade of 15,461 NYS recruits at the National Youth Service College, Gilgil, said the Government is taking bold steps to utilize the youth in spearheading the country’s economic revival.

Caroline Wozniacki: world number one unhappy over ‘disturbing’ grunting
World number one Caroline Wozniacki has complained about Monica Niculescu’s “disturbing” grunting after beating her in the third round at the Qatar Open.
The Australian Open champion won 7-5 6-1 but accused the Romanian of making too much noise and spoke to the umpire.
Wozniacki, 27, continued her criticism off-court, calling Niculescu “a player that tries to get into your head”.
The WTA has said umpires can act on grunting if it is deemed to affect an opponent through a ‘deliberate act’.
“I just tried to let him [the umpire] know to pay attention to her grunting because she’ll hit the ball and two seconds later when the ball is on my side and I’m right about to hit, she’ll start grunting and make a noise, and she’ll change the grunt according to what she feels like,” Wozniacki claimed.
“It’s disturbing. It’s in the rules that they’re not supposed to do that so I was just making sure the umpire was paying attention to that. And she stopped doing that after.”
 Tiger Woods misses cut as Graeme McDowell in joint lead
Tiger Woods failed to make the cut at the Genesis Open after a five-over 76, while Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell moved into the joint lead.
Woods hit eight bogeys and three birdies to leave him on six over – four shots off the projected cut.
“I’ve just got to play more tournaments,” said Woods, 42, competing in his second PGA Tour event after a lengthy absence with a back injury.
McDowell hit a 66 in California as he joined Patrick Cantlay on seven under.
Overnight joint-leader Cantlay shot a 69 as former US Open champion McDowell closed the gap on him with a round that included seven birdies and two bogeys.
Pogba to miss Huddersfield game
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will miss Saturday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie at Huddersfield because of illness.
Speaking on Friday, United boss Jose Mourinho had said Pogba would start the game as he called reports the 24-year-old regretted joining the club and could leave this summer “lies”.
France international Pogba has been replaced in the squad by 19-year-old academy player Ethan Hamilton.
Huddersfield will be without midfielder Alex Pritchard for the 17:30 GMT game.
