Evening news headlines

Caroline Wozniacki: world number one unhappy over ‘disturbing’ grunting
World number one Caroline Wozniacki has complained about Monica Niculescu’s “disturbing” grunting after beating her in the third round at the Qatar Open.
The Australian Open champion won 7-5 6-1 but accused the Romanian of making too much noise and spoke to the umpire.
Wozniacki, 27, continued her criticism off-court, calling Niculescu “a player that tries to get into your head”.
The WTA has said umpires can act on grunting if it is deemed to affect an opponent through a ‘deliberate act’.
“I just tried to let him [the umpire] know to pay attention to her grunting because she’ll hit the ball and two seconds later when the ball is on my side and I’m right about to hit, she’ll start grunting and make a noise, and she’ll change the grunt according to what she feels like,” Wozniacki claimed.
“It’s disturbing. It’s in the rules that they’re not supposed to do that so I was just making sure the umpire was paying attention to that. And she stopped doing that after.”
Tiger Woods misses cut as Graeme McDowell in joint lead
Tiger Woods failed to make the cut at the Genesis Open after a five-over 76, while Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell moved into the joint lead.
Woods hit eight bogeys and three birdies to leave him on six over – four shots off the projected cut.
“I’ve just got to play more tournaments,” said Woods, 42, competing in his second PGA Tour event after a lengthy absence with a back injury.
McDowell hit a 66 in California as he joined Patrick Cantlay on seven under.
Overnight joint-leader Cantlay shot a 69 as former US Open champion McDowell closed the gap on him with a round that included seven birdies and two bogeys.
Pogba to miss Huddersfield game
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will miss Saturday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie at Huddersfield because of illness.
Speaking on Friday, United boss Jose Mourinho had said Pogba would start the game as he called reports the 24-year-old regretted joining the club and could leave this summer “lies”.
France international Pogba has been replaced in the squad by 19-year-old academy player Ethan Hamilton.
Huddersfield will be without midfielder Alex Pritchard for the 17:30 GMT game.
