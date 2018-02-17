Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

ODM MCAs suspended

Seven Migori County MCAs have been suspended for going against ODM’s decision on election of the county assembly speaker. The party had decided to support Boaz Okoth, but the seven declined to vote for him.

“We had a meeting as the NASA coalition and agreed to front the current Migori county assembly speaker Boaz Okoth, however the seven betrayed our decision, therefore, they have to face action from the coalition,” said Migori parliamentary group chairman Abraham Kagali.

Ethiopia declares state of emergency

A national state of emergency has been declared in Ethiopia just one day after the unexpected resignation of Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn.

A statement by the state broadcaster said the move was necessary to stem a wave of anti-government protests.

Hundreds of people have died in three years of unrest in the country.

A 10-month state of emergency that ended last year failed to stop the protests, as did the release from jail of thousands of opposition supporters.

Ramaphosa pledges ‘new dawn’ for South Africa

New South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has spoken of a “new dawn” in his first State of the Nation address.

Mr Ramaphosa, who was sworn in on Thursday, promised to “turn the tide of corruption”.

He also spoke of accelerating land redistribution and outlined plans to boost the economy and create jobs.

His predecessor, Jacob Zuma, stepped down on Wednesday after pressure from the governing ANC party. He faces numerous corruption allegations.

Business highlights

NYS in cotton farming scheme

President Uhuru Kenyatta has allocated the National Youth Service 100,000 acres of land at the Galana Kulalu complex as part of his effort to revive the country’s textile sector. The NYS is expected to conduct cotton farming to create 50000 jobs and draw sh20 billion in apparel exports this year.

Counterfeit goods recovered in Mombasa

The government yesterday recovered counterfeit goods worth sh100 million during a crackdown at the port of Mombasa. Among the goods were sugar, shoes and tobacco, which were taken to Changamwe awaiting destruction and prosecution of owners. The goods had been sourced from South Africa and Uganda.

Google launches ad blocker

Google has launched an ad-blocker for its Chrome web browser that is designed to prevent “annoying” and “intrusive” ads being shown to users.

Google announced the move to curtail full-page and auto-playing video ads, among others, last year.

The choice of which ads to block will be determined by the Coalition for Better Ads (CBA) – made up of companies including Google and Facebook.

Sites will have 30 days to remove disruptive ads before blocking begins.

A survey of 40,000 US and European web users found that the most intrusive ads were full-page ads that hide the content of a web page and flashing animated ads,

according to a blog by Chris Bentzel at Google.

“Chrome will automatically block ads on sites that fail the Better Ads Standards,” wrote Bentzel.

Sports highlights

Leicester focused on moving on from transfer saga

Leicester can “move on” from the Riyad Mahrez transfer saga after the Algerian helped them reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, says manager Claude Puel.

Mahrez, who was back in the side after missing 10 days of training when a proposed move to Manchester City did not materialise, set up Jamie Vardy’s goal in a 1-0 win over Sheffield United.

He left the field to a standing ovation when replaced by Matty James in added time.

“The most important thing in the game was the fans supported Riyad, and when I replaced him it was a good feeling with the fans,” said Puel.

“It’s important to stay united about this.

Federer beats Robin Haase to become oldest world number one

Roger Federer says becoming the oldest world number one in tennis history – 14 years after he first topped the rankings – is a “dream come true”.

The 36-year-old beat Robin Haase 4-6 6-1 6-1 in the last eight of the Rotterdam Open to replace Rafael Nadal, 31, at the top of the standings.

Federer surpassed Serena Williams, who was 35 when she lost her women’s number one ranking in May 2017.

Chelsea thrash Hull

Olivier Giroud and Willian helped Chelsea thrash Hull City to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals – and boss Antonio Conte says they have given him “good doubts” about his team to face Barcelona on Tuesday.

Willian was fantastic throughout against the Championship strugglers and scored the opener with a curling effort from outside the box.

Pedro scored the second when he slipped the ball under David Marshall after latching onto Cesc Fabregas’ excellent halfway line pass.

Willian then scored his second from 25 yards after playing a one-two with Giroud.

The France striker then scored his first goal since his move from Arsenal – a smart finish from close range following debutant Emerson Palmieri’s left-wing cross.

Hull improved slightly after the break and David Meyler had a penalty saved by Willy Caballero.

Willian almost wrapped up a first career hat-trick late on, but he hit the post from 20 yards.

Chelsea will discover their next FA Cup opponents on Saturday at 20:00 GMT.