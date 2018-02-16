Morning sports headlines

Chelsea to face Hull Friday

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is without the injured David Luiz, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Ross Barkley for Friday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie against Hull.

Conte will rotate his squad for the game, with fixtures against Barcelona, Manchester United and Manchester City on the horizon.

But he said a strong cup run was high on his list of priorities for the rest of the season.

“We have in front of us two weeks that are very tough,” he said.

McLeish to manage Scotland again on deal until 2020

Alex McLeish has agreed a deal to become Scotland manager for the second time.

The 59-year-old has been given a deal until 2020 after discussions with the Scottish FA board in recent days.

He takes over from his former Aberdeen and Scotland team-mate Gordon Strachan, who left in October.

The SFA was unsuccessful in their attempt to recruit Michael O’Neill, who subsequently extended his contract with Northern Ireland.

And the SFA board was unanimous in its decision to appoint McLeish.

Chris Froome finishes at a far seventh

Chris Froome finished seventh on stage two of the Ruta del Sol, as Team Sky team-mate Wout Poels won the stage.

The four-time Tour de France champion is competing for the first time since his adverse drugs test was made public and admitted he will not be challenging for the title in Spain.

Froome, 32, finished 27 seconds behind Dutchman Poels, with Luis Leon Sanchez in second and Tim Wellens third.

“I’m not feeling my absolute best and it’s my first race,” said Froome.