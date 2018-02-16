Morning newspapers summary

Daily Nation

Kenya to pay heavily for expensive loans

Kenya will spend Sh5.4 for every Sh10 it generates in revenue to repay fast-maturing debt in the next financial year from July, reflecting the impact of heavy intake of short-term expensive loans in recent years.

Treasury data shows debt payments will reach a record Sh1 trillion in financial year 2018/19 from Sh658.23 billion budgeted in the current year, which ends in June, and Sh435.7 billion in the previous year ended June 2017.

“Refinancing risk is significant as debt maturing in one year (from June 2018) as a percentage of revenue is 54.4 per cent,” Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich says in the Medium Term Debt Management Strategy tabled at the National Assembly on Wednesday.

“The debt management strategy strives to reduce refinancing risk, while being mindful of exchange rate (shilling) risk exposures, mainly on external commercial debt.”

Matiang’i moves to appeals court to challenge order on Miguna

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has appealed Thursday’s High Court ruling, which declared Nasa activist Miguna Miguna’s deportation to Canada illegal.

Dr Matiang’i, through lawyer Fred Ngatia, argued that High Court Judge Luka Kimaru issued orders against him when he was neither a party nor was he afforded any opportunity to respond to any accusations against him.

Mr Ngatia argued that by virtue of the fact that the Director of Criminal Investigations and Inspector-General of Police are officers in the Ministry of Interior and Co-ordination of National Government, an inference should not be made that he was aware of the orders made by the court.

Betrayal and 2022 ambitions blight Nasa

Accusations of betrayal over the January 30 ‘swearing-in’ of Raila Odinga and lingering ambitions for a stab at the presidency in 2022 are threatening to break the National Super Alliance, just a year after it was formed.

And a resolve by the Jubilee Party — which has reportedly set itself an internal March 2018 deadline to scuttle the Opposition by either wooing parties out of it or using divide-and-conquer tactics — is worsening an already bad situation by painting Mr Odinga’s party, the Orange Democratic Movement, as the biggest beneficiary in the sharing of parliamentary positions.

Messrs Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper, Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress, and Moses Wetang’ula of Ford-Kenya skipped Mr Odinga’s Uhuru Park ‘oath’ event, kicking off a series of accusations and counter-accusations that now threaten to scuttle the opposition alliance.

The Standard

Jubilee attack on the judiciary is a scheme to remove Chief Justice, says NASA lawyers

At least 13 National Super Alliance (NASA) lawmakers yesterday described the latest attack directed at Chief Justice David Maraga by Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju as part of a scheme to weaken the Judiciary.

Led by National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi, the MPs said Jubilee had succeeded in capturing other independent institutions, including Parliament, and was now targeting Judiciary which has tried to remain independent.

He said the sustained attacks were unfair since the judges and magistrates being attacked could not respond through rallies the same way politicians did.

Lawyers divided over boycott to protest government defiance of court orders

Lawyers were yesterday divided over plans to shun courts to protest Government’s disregard of court orders.

While some lawyers supported the boycott called by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), others defied the directive to wear yellow ribbons as a sign of protest.

This has been worsened by wrangles and deep-rooted divisions among the LSK council members, who have rarely spoken in one voice for the past two years they have been in office.

Bring back Miguna Miguna, Court orders the government

Opposition politician Miguna Miguna is free to return to Kenya after the High Court quashed Government decision to strip him of his citizenship.

As soon as the judgement was delivered, Miguna stated he would soon be back to face his tormentors.

But the Government maintained it followed the right procedure in deporting him and would appeal the decision.

The Star

Uhuru blocks removal of senior police chiefs

President Uhuru Kenyatta has vetoed plans to remove some senior police officers, forcing the National Police Service Commission and the Inspector General to instead make internal changes.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet had presented a list of senior officers he wanted transferred to the public service but the head of state declined, highly placed sources said yesterday.

The list included at least seven senior police commanders, among them Fred Mwei, who is Administration Police DIG Noor Gabow’s deputy, King’ori Mwangi, who until yesterday was DIG Edward Mbugua’s deputy, APTU chief Nyale Munga, Patrick Ndunda, who is the head of criminal records at the DCI headquarters, Maalim Abubakar (Criminal Intelligence Unit), Fred Maingi (director personnel) and Robert Kitur of the police reservists department.

State firms, offices used Sh1.2bn on meetings and hospitality in Q1

Government agencies and independent commissions spent Sh1.2 billion on hospitality and conferences between July and September last year, according to the Controller of Budget.

Out of this, Sh647 million was spent on beverages, while Sh590 million was paid for conference facilities..

This was, however, a significant decline of about 14 per cent from the first quarter of 2016 when the government ministries, departments and agencies spent Sh1.4 billion on hospitality and conferences.

According to the CoB’s latest report, the presidency separately spent Sh167.8 million on refreshments during the three-month period.

Uhuru’s firm grip on power complete

A sense of purpose and focus attends President Uhuru Kenyatta’s conduct of business nowadays.

His legacy at the fore of his mind, he is effecting a firmer grip on institutions that he believes let him down in his first term.

He has told his party’s MPs and Cabinet ministers and nominees that it will not be business as usual.

He will be ruthless with those he has given jobs who won’t deliver.

Friend and foe are confounded at how discreet the President has become lately, sometimes doing the exact opposite of what they expect.

He keeps things under wraps.

For example, only a handful of his aides knew when he would announce his Cabinet, and fewer who would feature on it.

Business Daily

Projects spend falls Sh11bn in 3 months

Kenya’s development spending fell by Sh11 billion in the first three months of the 2017/18 fiscal year, reflecting reduced activity in the economy amid electoral politics.

The latest report of the Office of the Controller of Budget covering between July and September 2017 shows that government ministries, departments and agencies spent a total of Sh82.2 billion on development projects and programmes, compared to Sh93 billion in the same period of the 2016/17 fiscal year.

The total development allocation in the budget for the fiscal year is set at Sh642.9 billion, meaning that by the end of the first quarter ministries were expected to have spent Sh160.7 billion.

Wangusi back in office as hiring of auditor flops

Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) boss Francis Wangusi is back in office, even as it emerges that the hiring of a consultant that was supposed to audit employment practices at the regulatory agency will delay for at least two months.

The CA board sent Mr Wangusi on a three-month compulsory leave on January 12, arguing that they needed him to step aside to pave the way for an independent audit of the regulator’s hiring processes.

Mr Wangusi moved to court where he obtained an order reinstating him to his job, but the CA board and the ICT ministry initially defied the directive and locked him out of office.

Mr Wangusi on Thursday confirmed to the Business Daily that he was allowed back in office on February 6. He, however, opted to “take some days off to rest” after a tumultuous week in the cold.

Borrowers get access to multiple bank loans

A deadline requiring commercial banks to record collateral held on all outstanding loans in a single online register lapses Friday, putting into full force a provision that will enable small businesses and households to potentially borrow multiple advances on the same security.

The Movable Property Security Rights Act, which was assented into law by President Uhuru Kenyatta last year, makes it possible for borrowers to use movable collateral such as furniture, office equipment or household equipment to take loans.

Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) chief executive Habil Olaka says the new legislation had made it “attractive and less risky” for lenders to give loans to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) due to the registration of security rights with clear priority rules and clear and enforceable foreclosure laws in cases of default.

“(It has) addressed lack of bankable collateral which made financial institutions unwilling to extend them credit,” said Mr Olaka in an interview.