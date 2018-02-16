Morning news headlines

News highlights

Officers of the court march in defence of its honour

Government officials and politicians have been challenged to respect rulings coming from the courts since it is the only way for the country to remain civilised.

During their protest which was part of their yellow ribbon campaign, members of the legal profession have specifically castigated the government for what they termed as a blatant disregard of the rule of law.

They were led by Law Society of Kenya, Nairobi branch chairman Charles Kanjamain the peaceful march from Milimani Law Courts to the Supreme Court where they cautioned government officials against courting chaos by failing to obey court orders.

“Any democracy requires a total adherence and fidelity to court orders. The court has no police force to enforce the court orders,” he said.

Uhuru nominees to be sworn-in today

The nine Cabinet nominees vetted by the Committee on Appointments of the National Assembly are set to be sworn-in on Friday at State House, Nairobi.

The ceremony comes after the National Assembly debated and adopted the report by the Committee on Wednesday.

While moving the motion of approval on the floor on the house, Leader of Majority Aden Duale said the nominees had complied with all the laid down requirements and proved beyond any reasonable doubt to be competent individuals.

Muranga Member of Parliament Sabina Chege who seconded the motion echoed Duale’s sentiments and said that it was time for the nine to get down to business.

Those vetted were John Munyes (Petroleum and Mining), Keriako Tobiko (Environment and Forestry), Peter Munya (East African Community and the Northern Corridor Development), Monica Juma (Foreign Affairs and International Trade), Ukur Yattani (Labour and Social Services), Margaret Kobia (Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs), Farida Karoney (Lands and Housing) Simon Chelugui (Water and Sanitation) and Rashid Achesa (Sports and Heritage) respectively.

Mucheru snubs Senate invite to explain TV Shutdown

Information Communication and Technology (ICT) Senate Committee has issued a fresh invitation to Information Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru to appear before it next week Monday after he failed to show up in Tuesday’s session.

Mucheru who was scheduled to appear before the committee to explain the circumstances under which transmission of four television station were switched off, in his defense, in a letter; gave reasons that he had other engagements, something which angered members.

Temporary Committee Chairman Aaron Cheruyiout who read out the letter from Mucheru’s Principal Secretary Henry Mungasia excusing Mucheru stated that “Thursday is a day reserved for Cabinet meetings hence I will thereafter travel out of the country on official duties from 19 February to 26 February 2018 and I therefore request for postponement of this meeting to a later date,” read part of the letter.

Business highlights

State harmonizes cargo clearance

The government through Maritime and Shipping Affairs has moved to harmonize cargo clearance to curb delays at the port of Mombasa. The move is intended to curb obstacles to clearance of imported goods as well as reduce bureaucracy in ships handling. All stakeholders in the clearance process will be linked up in a Single Window System in the streamlining efforts.

Last Mile project under derailment threat

The last mile power project, funded by the Africa Development Bank (AFDB) is facing a tender row for building and installation of electricity in Nandi, Kakamega, Bungoma, Nakuru, Samburu, Laikipia and Nandi Counties. This is after CCC International Engineering Nigeria moved to court disputing the process followed in awarding the tender to Bajaj Electrical and Wayne Homes. The Nigerian firm wants Kenya Power to award it the tender as earlier directed by Public Procurement And Review Board as the firm was the lowest bidder.

Taxpayers spent sh352 million on Uhuru swearing in

The swearing in of Uhuru Kenyatta as President cost sh 352 million, a whopping sh52 million more than the earlier projected sh 300 million. The budget was spread across security, protol and logistics, foreign affairs, state luncheon, entertainment and media coverage for the event attended by around 12 heads of states and government from Africa and Israel.

Sports highlights

Chelsea to face Hull Friday

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is without the injured David Luiz, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Ross Barkley for Friday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie against Hull.

Conte will rotate his squad for the game, with fixtures against Barcelona, Manchester United and Manchester City on the horizon.

But he said a strong cup run was high on his list of priorities for the rest of the season.

“We have in front of us two weeks that are very tough,” he said.

McLeish to manage Scotland again on deal until 2020

Alex McLeish has agreed a deal to become Scotland manager for the second time.

The 59-year-old has been given a deal until 2020 after discussions with the Scottish FA board in recent days.

He takes over from his former Aberdeen and Scotland team-mate Gordon Strachan, who left in October.

The SFA was unsuccessful in their attempt to recruit Michael O’Neill, who subsequently extended his contract with Northern Ireland.

And the SFA board was unanimous in its decision to appoint McLeish.

Chris Froome finishes at a far seventh

Chris Froome finished seventh on stage two of the Ruta del Sol, as Team Sky team-mate Wout Poels won the stage.

The four-time Tour de France champion is competing for the first time since his adverse drugs test was made public and admitted he will not be challenging for the title in Spain.

Froome, 32, finished 27 seconds behind Dutchman Poels, with Luis Leon Sanchez in second and Tim Wellens third.

“I’m not feeling my absolute best and it’s my first race,” said Froome.