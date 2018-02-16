Morning business headlines

State harmonizes cargo clearance
The government through Maritime and Shipping Affairs has moved to harmonize cargo clearance to curb delays at the port of Mombasa. The move is intended to curb obstacles to clearance of imported goods as well as reduce bureaucracy in ships handling. All stakeholders in the clearance process will be linked up in a Single Window System in the streamlining efforts.
Last Mile project under derailment threat
The last mile power project, funded by the Africa Development Bank (AFDB) is facing a tender row for building and installation of electricity in Nandi, Kakamega, Bungoma, Nakuru, Samburu, Laikipia and Nandi Counties. This is after CCC International Engineering Nigeria moved to court disputing the process followed in awarding the tender to Bajaj Electrical and Wayne Homes. The Nigerian firm wants Kenya Power to award it the tender as earlier directed by Public Procurement And Review Board as the firm was the lowest bidder.
Taxpayers spent sh352 million on Uhuru swearing in
The swearing in of Uhuru Kenyatta as President cost sh 352 million, a whopping sh52 million more than the earlier projected sh 300 million. The budget was spread across security, protol and logistics, foreign affairs, state luncheon, entertainment and media coverage for the event attended by around 12 heads of states and government from Africa and Israel.
