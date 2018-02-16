Evening news headlines

News highlights

Police kill terror suspect in Isiolo

Police have gunned down terror suspect and arrested two others after a gun battle at Merti, Isiolo County. Police recovered more than 1,000 bullets, 36 grenades, 18 IEDs, 5 AK-47 rifles and other weapons from Abdimajit Hassan Adan Keynan and Mohammed Nane Keynan. “One of the suspects alighted from a Mitsubishi Sports Car and engaged the officers in a fierce gun battle. Our officers opened fire and killed him instantly,” said Isiolo County Criminal Investigations officer Raphael Barasa.

Keter arrested over fake treasury bills

Nandi Hills MP Alfred Meter was today morning arrested by the Anti Banking Fraud Theft Unit for forging treasury bills worth Sh633 million. Meter was arrested alongside Arthur Sakwa and Madat Chafur, directors of Desai Industries and were taken to the CID headquarters for questioning.

Three teachers killed in Wajir attack

Three teachers killed by suspected al-Shabab attackers

Three teachers in north-eastern Kenya have been killed in a dawn attack this morning by suspected al-Shabab militant

The area borders Somalia.

The attackers also put explosives along the route to the school, Wajir County Police Commander Stephen Ng’etich said, delaying emergency services from getting to the school.

Another man was also killed in the attack that was confirmed by Wajir East MP Rashid Kassim, who asked the government for additional reinforcement. The dead were all non locals.

Business highlights

CBK accused of tender collusion

The Central Bank of Kenya has been accused of collusion in the decision to award DelaRue the new sh10 billion currency printing tender. Crane AB says the DelaRue deal will cost taxpayers sh800 million more than the lowest bidder, adding that Public Procurement Administrative Review Board (PPARB) showed it was the successful bidder.

BAT profits drop as sales slump

British American Tobacco Kenya has registered a 21.2 percent drop in full year net profits attributed to a sales slump due to poor performance in the export market.

“The company navigated an unexpectedly difficult trading environment in Kenya and across our exports markets,” said BAT Kenya in a statement.

Russia blamed for ransomware cyber attack

The Russian military was directly behind a “malicious” cyber-attack on Ukraine that spread globally last year, the US and Britain have said.

The White House said June’s NotPetya ransomware attack caused billions of dollars in damage across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said Russia was “ripping up the rule book” and the UK would respond.

Moscow denies being behind the attack, calling such claims “Russophobic”.

Ransomware, which threatens to delete the target’s files unless they pay a ransom, is regarded as the fastest growing form of computer virus.

Sports highlights

Woods, Mclloroy off to a slow start

Former world number ones Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy made low-key starts to the Genesis Open at the Riviera Country Club in California.

Woods lost his ball and carded a double bogey at his second hole and, despite five birdies, returned a one-over 72.

Northern Irishman McIlroy holed from 27 feet for an eagle at his 10th and finished level, five behind American leaders Patrick Cantlay and Tony Finau.

Scotland’s Martin Laird (68) is among 11 players on three under par.

Manchester City name second man linked with sexual abuse

Manchester City has named a second man linked with the club who is alleged to have sexually abused children.

John Broome, who is dead, was identified as part of an inquiry into the allegations against Barry Bennell.

Bennell, who worked with Manchester City and Crewe Alexandra’s youth teams, has been convicted of 43 sexual offences against boys.

The club said investigations into Mr Broome, who is not believed to be linked to Bennell, are continuing.

A review into sexual abuse was launched by the Premier League club in November 2016.

It said it has worked with police investigations and the Football Association, which is conducting its own inquiry into allegations of historical sex abuse.

Celtic stun Zenit

Callum McGregor’s second-half strike delivered a deserved victory for Celtic in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie with Zenit St Petersburg.

The home side dominated play but were ruing a series of missed opportunities until the midfielder’s decisive finish.

Substitute Charly Musonda played a big role, setting up the chance, which McGregor lashed high into the net.

The victory was Celtic’s first win at home in 12 European matches outside the qualifying phase.