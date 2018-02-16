Afternoon sports headlines

Wenger praises team for victory

Arsene Wenger praised his Arsenal side for the way they overcame unfamiliar surroundings as they easily beat Swedish side Ostersunds FK to more or less guarantee their place in the last 16 of the Europa League.

The game was played in -4C temperatures on a 4G plastic pitch at the Jamtkraft Arena, but the visitors made light of alien conditions to win comfortably.

Left-back Nacho Monreal scored the Gunners’ first from close range when Ostersund goalkeeper Aly Keita fumbled Alex Iwobi’s strike.

Then the home side’s centre-back Sotirios Papagiannopoulos diverted Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s cross into his own net after the Armenian seized on a loose pass.

Ostersund improved after the break but any prospect of a revival was ended by Mesut Ozil, who made a well-timed run into the area and squeezed his shot past Keita for the third, before the hosts had a late penalty saved.

“I think we adapted quite well to the pitch,” Wenger said after the game.

Federer beats Philipp Kohlschreiber to close in on number one spot

Roger Federer said he “never imagined” he would be world number one again as he moved to within one victory of being the oldest man to achieve that feat.

The Swiss 20-time Grand Slam champion beat Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber 7-6 (10-8) 7-5 to reach the quarter-finals of the Rotterdam Open.

If Federer, 36, beats Robin Haase in their last-eight tie on Friday, he will replace Rafael Nadal at the summit.

“I’ve struggled to try and get there. I had to win a lot of matches,” he said.

Federer, who became world number one for the first time in February 2004, has not topped the rankings since October 2012 and slipped to a low of 17th in January 2017.

That was after he spent six months out recovering from an operation on a knee problem.

However, he has since won eight titles, including Wimbledon last year and two Australian Opens.

IOC defends sending Pengilly from Winter Olympics

The International Olympic Committee has defended its decision to send home Adam Pengilly from the Winter Games after an incident with a security officer.

The 40-year-old, a British member of the IOC, has apologised.

At a media briefing, journalists pointed to instances of alleged misbehaviour among other IOC members that had not been addressed.

“You’ll appreciate that this is actually something during the Games,” said an IOC spokesperson.

“It needs to be dealt with immediately.”

Details of the incident have not been made public but IOC president Thomas Bach will meet with the security officer to apologise.

The IOC earlier issued a statement apologising for former skeleton racer Pengilly’s behaviour, saying it “feels extremely sorry”.