Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Miguna still deported, government says

The government has reiterated that Miguna Miguna will remain in deportation despite a court ruling ordering for Miguna’s return home. In a statement sent to newsrooms, Principal Secretary Ministry of Interior Karanja Kibicho said that Miguna’s deportation was done legally. “In as much as the government respects the court’s decision, the government still holds its earlier view that the deportation of Miguna Miguna was done in accordance with the law,” said Dr. Kibicho.

NASA wants Godec ousted

NASA supporters are in plans to hold demonstrations outside the American Embassy at Gigiri to demand for the ousting of Robert Godec as the American Ambassador to Kenya.

NASA called its supporters to action through social media, accusing Godec of being partisan and demanding his resignation. “Some of the envoys were involved in dubious deals for instance the single sourcing of the carriage way from Nairobi to Mombasa and overpriced air tractor that was to be sold to KDF but was later thwarted by an American congressman,” said Mr. Kajwang as part of the accusations.

Police respond to untouchable tout outcry

The Kenya Police Service has responded to a public social media outcry over an allegedly untouchable tout who assaulted a passenger for refusing to board his matatu.

The incident occurred on January 31 leaving the passenger bleeding and unconscious. Through Twitter, the police service has said the tout has been on their radar, having faced three charges over similar accusations before. “We are in receipt of the case posted below and are following up with OCS Central. The man in question has been charged in court three times with similar offenses,the cases are pending before court,” tweeted the police regarding Felix Mwingirwa.

Business highlights

Train breakdowns haunt Kenya Railways

Hundreds of commuters have in the recent past experienced transport inconveniences due to frequent breakdown of commuter trains. On Tuesday, hundreds of commuters were stranded after their trains stalled for almost two hours around Tumaini Estate, being forced to seek other means of transportation to Embakasi. Kenya Railways has however downplayed the incident, terming it as a simple hitch and assuring of the parastatal’s commitment to line maintenance. On September 1, 2017, Kenya Railways took back its assets from Rift Valley Railways on the grounds of poor maintenance of tracks and equipment.

Matiangi revokes Firearms Licencing Board Chair appointment

Interior CS Fred Matiangi has revoked the appointment of Retired Major General Enock Sasia as the Firearms Licencing Board chair. In his place, Matiangi has appointed Retired Major General Charles Mwanzia. Matiangi has also revoked Samwel Kimaru as the Board Secretary and replaced him with Nelson Munyi. Munyi and Sasia had been appointed in 2016 by former Interior CS, The Late Joseph Nkaissery, and were set to leave the positions in 2019.

BOC boss resigns

Millicent Onyonyi has resigned as the Managing Director of BOC Gases after a two year tenure at the NSE listed firm. Onyonyi has been at the firm’s helm during an increasingly competitive period owing to sales competition from oxygen and nitrogen imports. In a statement, the firm said a new MD will be named in due course.

Sports highlights

Wenger praises team for victory

Arsene Wenger praised his Arsenal side for the way they overcame unfamiliar surroundings as they easily beat Swedish side Ostersunds FK to more or less guarantee their place in the last 16 of the Europa League.

The game was played in -4C temperatures on a 4G plastic pitch at the Jamtkraft Arena, but the visitors made light of alien conditions to win comfortably.

Left-back Nacho Monreal scored the Gunners’ first from close range when Ostersund goalkeeper Aly Keita fumbled Alex Iwobi’s strike.

Then the home side’s centre-back Sotirios Papagiannopoulos diverted Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s cross into his own net after the Armenian seized on a loose pass.

Ostersund improved after the break but any prospect of a revival was ended by Mesut Ozil, who made a well-timed run into the area and squeezed his shot past Keita for the third, before the hosts had a late penalty saved.

“I think we adapted quite well to the pitch,” Wenger said after the game.

Federer beats Philipp Kohlschreiber to close in on number one spot

Roger Federer said he “never imagined” he would be world number one again as he moved to within one victory of being the oldest man to achieve that feat.

The Swiss 20-time Grand Slam champion beat Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber 7-6 (10-8) 7-5 to reach the quarter-finals of the Rotterdam Open.

If Federer, 36, beats Robin Haase in their last-eight tie on Friday, he will replace Rafael Nadal at the summit.

“I’ve struggled to try and get there. I had to win a lot of matches,” he said.

Federer, who became world number one for the first time in February 2004, has not topped the rankings since October 2012 and slipped to a low of 17th in January 2017.

That was after he spent six months out recovering from an operation on a knee problem.

However, he has since won eight titles, including Wimbledon last year and two Australian Opens.

IOC defends sending Pengilly from Winter Olympics

The International Olympic Committee has defended its decision to send home Adam Pengilly from the Winter Games after an incident with a security officer.

The 40-year-old, a British member of the IOC, has apologised.

At a media briefing, journalists pointed to instances of alleged misbehaviour among other IOC members that had not been addressed.

“You’ll appreciate that this is actually something during the Games,” said an IOC spokesperson.

“It needs to be dealt with immediately.”

Details of the incident have not been made public but IOC president Thomas Bach will meet with the security officer to apologise.

The IOC earlier issued a statement apologising for former skeleton racer Pengilly’s behaviour, saying it “feels extremely sorry”.