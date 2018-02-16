Afternoon business highlights

Train breakdowns haunt Kenya Railways

Hundreds of commuters have in the recent past experienced transport inconveniences due to frequent breakdown of commuter trains. On Tuesday, hundreds of commuters were stranded after their trains stalled for almost two hours around Tumaini Estate, being forced to seek other means of transportation to Embakasi. Kenya Railways has however downplayed the incident, terming it as a simple hitch and assuring of the parastatal’s commitment to line maintenance. On September 1, 2017, Kenya Railways took back its assets from Rift Valley Railways on the grounds of poor maintenance of tracks and equipment.

Matiangi revokes Firearms Licencing Board Chair appointment

Interior CS Fred Matiangi has revoked the appointment of Retired Major General Enock Sasia as the Firearms Licencing Board chair. In his place, Matiangi has appointed Retired Major General Charles Mwanzia. Matiangi has also revoked Samwel Kimaru as the Board Secretary and replaced him with Nelson Munyi. Munyi and Sasia had been appointed in 2016 by former Interior CS, The Late Joseph Nkaissery, and were set to leave the positions in 2019.

BOC boss resigns

Millicent Onyonyi has resigned as the Managing Director of BOC Gases after a two year tenure at the NSE listed firm. Onyonyi has been at the firm’s helm during an increasingly competitive period owing to sales competition from oxygen and nitrogen imports. In a statement, the firm said a new MD will be named in due course.