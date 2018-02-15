Sports highlights – February 15, 2018

Kiprop, Rudisha skip Commonwealth games to focus on Diamond League

Kenya’s 800 metres Olympic champion and world record holder David Rudisha and two-time Olympic 1500m champion Asbel Kiprop will not seek selection for this year’s Commonwealth Games, team officials said Tuesday. The athletes have been forced to chose between the event or continuing their preparations for the outdoor track season. Kenyan team officials said both Rudisha and Kiprop have opted to focus on the season of lucrative Diamond League meetings which starts in Doha in May.

Porto fall 0-5 to Liverpool as Sadio Mane hat-trick puts Reds in control of tie

Sadio Mane scored a hat-trick as Liverpool thrashed Porto 5-0 to put themselves in complete control of their Champions League last-16 tie after the first leg in Portugal. Mane broke the deadlock after 25 minutes in a hugely one-sided clash when his shot squirmed underneath Jose Sa. Mohamed Salah’s clever finish – his 30th goal of the season in all competitions – made it 2-0 shortly afterwards before Mane and Roberto Firmino both scored on the counter in the second half.

Roger Federer thrashes Ruben Bemelmans as tennis star begins quest to reclaim world No 1 ranking

Roger Federer began his quest to reclaim the world No 1 ranking with a ruthless straight-sets demolition victory over Ruben Bemelmans at Rotterdam’s ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament. The world No 2, who needs to reach the semi-finals to replace Rafael Nadal and also become the oldest player at the summit of men’s tennis, marked his return to competitive action after winning the Australian Open last month with a 6-1 6-2 victory.