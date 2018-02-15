Newspaper summaries – February 15, 2018

Daily Nation

Boinnet, Kinoti seek to be exempted from court in Miguna case

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet and Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti now want to be exempted from presenting themselves in court on Friday in a case involving fiery Nasa lawyer Miguna Miguna. The IG and the DCI were expected to appear in court following orders issued by High Court Judge Luka Kimaru following the deportation of Dr Miguna on the day he was expected to be presented before court as well as be released from police custody. Justice Kimaru had ordered that Mr Boinnet and Mr Kinoti appear in person before him to explain how Dr Miguna was handed over to immigration officials who oversaw his deportation.

Uhuru Kenyatta oath fete cost Sh352m, report says

The inauguration ceremony for President Uhuru Kenyatta and deputy William Ruto cost Sh352.1 million, the presiding committee has said in an official report to Parliament. The largest share of the budget went to security, protocol and logistics, which took up Sh146.3 million. These are the costs for paying allowances to the security personnel present, transportation of VIPs and other costs.

Will he, or will he not? Riddle of Kalonzo oath

Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka is a man facing a dilemma: Damned if he does, damned if he does not. The former vice-president is stuck between a disappointed opposition base that wanted him to follow National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader Raila Odinga and take an “oath” as the people’s deputy president, and his own conscience that has written off the event as unconstitutional and detrimental to his chances at the presidency in 2022. Although Mr Musyoka has explained that his absence at the January 30 “swearing-in” was a strategy, he still remains largely a lone man in owning up to the “tactical decision”, accused of being a traitor, a coward and an untrusted friend.

The Standard

Opposition NASA to name cabinet in parallel government

The National Super Alliance (NASA) will in 10 days launch its National People’s Constituent Assembly (NPCA). The NPCA is set to be the Opposition’s top decision-making organ to be headed by NASA leader Raila Odinga. According to a strategy paper drafted by NASA’s ‘People’s Assembly’ technical committee, the Opposition is expected to name a cabinet and key members of the NPCA during a convention.

Schools shut, residents court danger as armed bandits reign supreme

Denis Kimutai, 10, writhes in pain as his father cautiously attempts to make him comfortable on his hospital bed at Kapsowar Mission Hospital in Elgeyo Marakwet County. The Standard Four pupil at Genesis Academy in Endo has his left hand and lower abdomen heavily bandaged. A bullet believed to have been shot from a G3 rifle pierced his hand and lodged in his abdomen. The bullet has since been removed, as well as part of the damaged intestines.

NASA links envoys to business deals, wants them reprimanded for partisanship

National Super Alliance leaders are now claiming that foreign envoys’ remarks that they should recognise Uhuru Kenyatta as the legitimate president are prompted by commercial interests. The leaders linked the military aircraft purchase and the tender for the construction of the second Nairobi-Mombasa highway to an American firm, adding that the deals could have been made to get support from the Jubilee administration.

The Star

Raila revamps ODM as NASA stares at acrimonious split

Opposition Chief Raila Odinga has kicked off an aggressive plan to revamp ODM as a formidable political machine amid vicious squabbles that threaten to tear apart the NASA coalition. Raila’s new game plan emerged just a day after a near- implosion of the Opposition coalition, with legislators from three affiliate parties openly telling Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to shape up or ship out. But the honeymoon may not last long for Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC and Moses Wetang’ula’s Ford Kenya as well.

NIS spent Sh3.7 billion on August 8 elections

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto squandered up to Sh174.7million in 90 days on domestic travels during the campaign period, a report by the Controller of Budget reveals. In the same period, the national spy agency — the National Intelligence Service — spent a staggering Sh3.7 billion in mystery expenditure suspected to have links to partisan politics. The spending comprises recurrent expenditure such as staff emoluments nearly doubled from the previous year, a clear indication that the agency either stepped up surveillance in the lead-up to the election or was a conduit for funding political activities.

Jubilee revisits the Judicary with a stinging lettter to CJ

Jubilee Party yesterday gave the clearest indication yet it could be keen on fixing the Judiciary, after it wrote a lengthy letter to CJ David Maraga, accusing the courts of bias. The 1,733-word letter JP secretary general Raphael Tuju came just a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta made three curious nominations to the Judicial Service Commission. In what appears to be a scheme to build a case against the Judiciary, Tuju cited several occasions in which the Judiciary has ruled in favour of NASA.

Business Daily

City Hall warns firms against felling trees for ads

Nairobi County has sounded a warning to advertising companies who cut down trees to erect billboards. It comes almost a year after former Governor Dr Evans Kidero issued a similar caution following rampant felling of trees in the city. County Executive for Agriculture, Livestock Development and Forestry, Danvas Makori, has said City Hall will bring down outdoor signage and arrest owners of companies found to be engaging in the act.

Marine vessel to start Indian Ocean patrols this year

The Sh3.6 billion sea patrol vessel that was acquired by government to help fight illegal fishing is to begin full operations this year. Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute research officer, Patrick Gwada, said MV Doria has been running trials since it was commissioned last year. The official said there was a delay in patrol because no specific budget had been allocated for the ship’s operations.

Lamu leaders plan protest over exclusion of locals from Lapsset

Fifteen members of the Lamu County Assembly have threatened to destabilise operations of the multi-billion shilling Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) corridor project over non-involvement of locals. Addressing the press at Bliss Resort in Nyali, Mombasa County, MCAs including majority leader Yahya Ahmed said they would lead demonstrations to protest discrimination of locals. He claims that despite agreement with the national government on how the project should be implemented to benefit locals, nothing was done.