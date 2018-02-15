News headlines

Uhuru’s list of 9 Cabinet nominees approved

The National Assembly has adopted and approved the report by the Committee on Appointments that vetted the nine Cabinet Secretary nominees last week. The report, which was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, was easily adopted by Jubilee Members of Parliament who found no fault with the nominees. While moving the motion of approval on the floor on the House Wednesday, Leader of Majority Aden Duale said the nominees had complied with all the laid down requirements and proved beyond any reasonable doubt to be competent individuals.

KDF soldiers gun down terrorists in Boni Forest

KDF troops on Wednesday killed three al Shabaab militants within Boni Forest and recovered weapons from them. Spokesman David Obonyo said in a statement that one other fighter was killed by a IED that exploded prematurely as he tried to plant it on Sarira-Kolbio road. He said they found the militant’s body approximately 3 km from Sarira after the 3am blast. Obonyo said the troops were later ambushed by another group of fighters leading to the death of the three in an ensuing exchange of fire. There were no casualties on the KDF side.

Corruption standing in the way of slum upgrade, says Urban ARK report

Urban ARK, a global research programme, has found that corruption, poor management and lack of public consultation have hurt repeated efforts by the Kenyan government and donors to improve the country’s slums. Fieldworkers studied three projects in Kenya’s slums and recommended future projects consult with affected communities in order to improve the chances of success.

Business highlights

Embu county discovers valuable copper deposits in two sites

The Embu County government has announced the discovery of copper at two sites in Mbeere. County Governor Martin Wambora said that the minerals have been discovered in Evurore ward of Mbeere North and another site in Mbeere south. Speaking after a meeting with the business community at the Kenya School of Government in Embu, Mr Wambora said the county government has involved geologists from the Ministry of Mining to establish the volume. He said the geologists will establish the extent of the minerals before the county government embarks on exploitation together with investors.

Kenya sets sights on new tea markets with opening of Sudan warehouses

The Kenya Tea Directorate is set to open tea warehouses in Sudan’s special economic zones as it targets to double export volumes and create new markets in Libya, the Central Africa Republic and Cameroon. This follows a business forum in Khartoum last month attended by Kenyan delegation and Sudanese government officials, which sough to boost tea sales in the horn of Africa state.

Pharmacy and Poisons Board launches crackdown on illegal drug outlets in Nairobi

Pharmacy and Poisons Board will today conduct a crackdown on illegal pharmaceutical outlets in Nairobi County. The move comes less than a year after 670 illegal pharmacies were shut down by the Board in 2017. At the time, Inspections, Surveillance and Enforcement Director Jacinta Wasike said the owners of 612 out of the 670 closed pharmacies had been charged in court and their products confiscated.

Sports highlights

Kiprop, Rudisha skip Commonwealth games to focus on Diamond League

Kenya’s 800 metres Olympic champion and world record holder David Rudisha and two-time Olympic 1500m champion Asbel Kiprop will not seek selection for this year’s Commonwealth Games, team officials said Tuesday. The athletes have been forced to chose between the event or continuing their preparations for the outdoor track season. Kenyan team officials said both Rudisha and Kiprop have opted to focus on the season of lucrative Diamond League meetings which starts in Doha in May.

Porto fall 0-5 to Liverpool as Sadio Mane hat-trick puts Reds in control of tie

Sadio Mane scored a hat-trick as Liverpool thrashed Porto 5-0 to put themselves in complete control of their Champions League last-16 tie after the first leg in Portugal. Mane broke the deadlock after 25 minutes in a hugely one-sided clash when his shot squirmed underneath Jose Sa. Mohamed Salah’s clever finish – his 30th goal of the season in all competitions – made it 2-0 shortly afterwards before Mane and Roberto Firmino both scored on the counter in the second half.

Roger Federer thrashes Ruben Bemelmans as tennis star begins quest to reclaim world No 1 ranking

Roger Federer began his quest to reclaim the world No 1 ranking with a ruthless straight-sets demolition victory over Ruben Bemelmans at Rotterdam’s ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament. The world No 2, who needs to reach the semi-finals to replace Rafael Nadal and also become the oldest player at the summit of men’s tennis, marked his return to competitive action after winning the Australian Open last month with a 6-1 6-2 victory.