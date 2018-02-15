Evening news headlines

News highlights

Police urged to cultivate working relationship with the public

The National Police Service has been challenged to work towards enhancing its relationship with members of the public if at all they are to receive real-time intelligence about security issues. Over the past years, police have had a strained relationship with the mostly those drawn from informal sectors, who usually accuse authorities of heavy handedness. But Chief Justice David Maraga says the situation is gradually improving and already there is a seamless flow of information from the public to police.

Sonko vows to grow Nairobi economy, touts capital as centre of EAC regional welfare

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Thursday hosted East African Legislative Assembly members in his office. Sonko and the East African Legislators discussed various issues related to regional development. The over 20 legislators, led by EALA chairperson for Agriculture and Tourism committee Mr Mathias Kasamba, thanked Governor Sonko for his continued support for regional development. Sonko said he is committed to growing Nairobi’s economy because it is the commercial-hub and a centre of EAC regional welfare.

ICT boss fails to appear before Senate Committee over media blackout

Information and Communications Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru failed to appear before the Senate ICT Committee on Thursday to explain why Government shut down television stations during Raila Odinga’s contested inauguration ceremony. The Communications Authority of Kenya switched off KTN News, NTV, Citizen TV and Inooro TV for defying a directive not to cover the live ‘swearing-in’ of Opposition leader Raila Odinga on January 30 at Uhuru Park.

Business highlights

Kilifi CFO accuses board of plotting his removal

Kilifi’s Chief Finance Officer Benjamin Kai has accused the Public Service Board of plotting to lock him out of the position. Kai explained that he appeared before the interviewing panel on February 6 but was informed that his case at the High Court in Malindi was in the way. Kai filed the case after the Assembly recommended his removal over his failure to provide five-year statistics for revenue collection before the onset of devolution.

Discovery Channel Don’t Stop Wondering Award returns for a second year

Award’ is back for a second consecutive year. After receiving over 200 entries from all over the continent in 2017, Discovery is renewing its partnership with the Jozi Film Festival once again to find its next great African filmmaker. Submissions for the ‘Discovery Channel Don’t Stop Wondering Award’ open on Monday, 19 February and close on Monday 28 May, calling for 2-5 minute documentaries from filmmakers across Africa which showcase and celebrate unique African stories and capture Discovery Channel’s ethos of sparking curiosity.

Jambojet launches flights to Uganda

Jambojet has launched international flights, touching down at Uganda’s Entebbe International Airport earlier today. The low cost carrier will operate two daily return flights to the neighbouring country. One-way tickets are priced at Ksh11,330, a price tag the carrier says is introductory and subject to revision in the future.

Sports highlights

Hull City Midfielder Ryan Mason’s fractured skull injuries more serious than realised

Ryan Mason says he was “100% sure” he would return to football until just a few weeks ago. The Hull City Midfielder, 26, announced his retirement from football on Tuesday, after suffering a fractured skull against Chelsea in 2017. A recent CT scan showed the injury’s effects were more serious than had previously been realised.

Real Madrid eye transfer of Tottenham contract rebel Toby Alderweireld

Real Madrid are ready to lead the chase for Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld. The Spanish giants are keen on the Belgium international centre-half, and have been alerted by his contract stand-off — and the fact he was not picked in the squad for Tuesday’s Champions League draw away to Juventus. Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino insists Alderweireld was left behind in London to work on his fitness after recently making a comeback from nearly three months out with a hamstring injury.

Claude Puel says Leicester deserve more respect after Riyad Mahrez transfer saga

Claude Puel says Leicester deserve to be shown more respect after almost losing Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City in January. City attempted to lure Mahrez away from Leicester in the closing stages of the transfer window by submitting a final cash-plus-player offer worth an estimated £65m for the Algerian, although Leicester refused to allow the winger to leave the King Power Stadium.