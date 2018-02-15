Business highlights – February 15, 2018

Embu county discovers valuable copper deposits in two sites

The Embu County government has announced the discovery of copper at two sites in Mbeere. County Governor Martin Wambora said that the minerals have been discovered in Evurore ward of Mbeere North and another site in Mbeere south. Speaking after a meeting with the business community at the Kenya School of Government in Embu, Mr Wambora said the county government has involved geologists from the Ministry of Mining to establish the volume. He said the geologists will establish the extent of the minerals before the county government embarks on exploitation together with investors.

Kenya sets sights on new tea markets with opening of Sudan warehouses

The Kenya Tea Directorate is set to open tea warehouses in Sudan’s special economic zones as it targets to double export volumes and create new markets in Libya, the Central Africa Republic and Cameroon. This follows a business forum in Khartoum last month attended by Kenyan delegation and Sudanese government officials, which sough to boost tea sales in the horn of Africa state.

Pharmacy and Poisons Board launches crackdown on illegal drug outlets in Nairobi

Pharmacy and Poisons Board will today conduct a crackdown on illegal pharmaceutical outlets in Nairobi County. The move comes less than a year after 670 illegal pharmacies were shut down by the Board in 2017. At the time, Inspections, Surveillance and Enforcement Director Jacinta Wasike said the owners of 612 out of the 670 closed pharmacies had been charged in court and their products confiscated.