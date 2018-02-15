Afternoon sports highlights – February 15, 2018

Jurgen Klopp praises Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah after Liverpool thrash Porto

Jurgen Klopp praised the performances of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah after they starred in Liverpool’s 5-0 demolition of Porto on Wednesday. Mane scored a hat-trick as Liverpool took complete control of their Champions League last-16 clash after the first leg. It marked a return to form for the Senegal international.

Boxing: Amir Khan wants Kell Brook and Manny Pacquaio fights after Phil Lo Greco

Amir Khan says he wants to fight Kell Brook and Manny Pacquiao after his bout with Phil Lo Greco. The 31-year-old makes his highly-anticipated return to boxing against Lo Greco at the Echo Arena in Liverpool on April 21. Lo Greco has enjoyed winding up the former world champion throughout the build-up to the fight – provoking Khan into throwing a glass of water at him after he made comments about Khan’s personal life at their pre-fight press conference.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he ‘stood out’ against Paris Saint-Germain

Cristiano Ronaldo says he “stood out” as Real Madrid beat Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie on Wednesday. The European champions had trailed to Adrien Rabiot’s 33rd-minute strike at the Bernabeu, only for Ronaldo to equalise on the stroke of half-time from the penalty spot. That goal meant Ronaldo became the first player to hit a century of goals for one team in Europe’s elite club competition, with the Portugal international then putting his side ahead seven minutes from time.