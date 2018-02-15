Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Miguna free to return to Kenya

Miguna Miguna is now at liberty to return to Kenya after the High Court this morning nullified the order issued by Fred Matiangi for his deportation. Justice Luka Kimaru has nullified the deportation order on the grounds that it was made in contempt of the court’s orders that he be released from police custody. He has also directed that Miguna’s passport be surrendered to the court within 7 days. Kimaru has also found the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet and the Directors of Criminal Investigations and Immigration guilty of conspiring to undermine the court.

2 killed as soldiers clash with Administration Police

Two military soldiers were shot dead by Administration Police officers in Mandera on Wednesday, near the border with Somalia, in what authorities described as ‘friendly fire’. The KDF soldiers are said to have been on patrol when they encountered the Administration Policemen and opened fire on their camp deep inside a forest on mistaking them for Al Shabaab terrorists. As a result, police said, the AP officers fired back and killed two KDF soldiers and injured five in the incident that occurred at Sheikh Barrow – a remote area close to the border.

Doctors postpone planned strike

Doctor have suspended their planned industrial action over lecturers’ unpaid allowances. In a statement issued on February 15, KMPDU Secretary General Ouma Oluga said the decision followed the start of talks between doctor lecturers and their employer. He noted that the strike, which was supposed to commence today, and the strike notice are suspended “in the interest of further progressive engagements of the union.”

Business highlights

Regulator raises Likoni Ferry charges

Kenya Ferry Services has increased charges for vehicles crossing the Likoni Channel by between 25 and 35 per cent. Vehicles between 3.5 and 4.5 metres long will pay Sh120, up from Sh90 while pick-ups are to be charged Sh150, up from Sh120. Tourist vans which used to be charged Sh220 will now pay Sh280 while passenger buses fees have been increased from Sh880 to Sh1,100.

Alcohol manufacturers want liquor licensing role moved from counties

Alcohol manufacturers want the licensing mandate for manufacturing and importing liquor take away from the county governments to the national government. Speaking during the launch of a campaign on illicit brews in Kerugoya, Kirinyaga County, the manufacturers insisted on tougher laws to seal loopholes allowing the re-emergence of illicit and substandard alcoholic products. Alcoholic Beverages Association of Kenya (ABAK) chair Gordon Mutugi called for an amendment of the liquor laws to deal with the cartels that have infiltrated the business.

Treasury angered by Moody’s downgrade

Kenya has questioned a decision by credit ratings agency Moody’s to downgrade the East African country’s debt at a time when senior officials are travelling abroad to market new dollar bonds. Moody’s downgraded Kenya’s rating to “B2” from “B1” on Tuesday and assigned a “Stable” outlook. Director General for budget, economic and fiscal affairs at the Treasury, Geoffrey Mwau, said Moody’s had not taken account of Kenya’s positive economic fundamentals, with growth expected to rebound to 5.8 percent this year.

Sports highlights

Jurgen Klopp praises Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah after Liverpool thrash Porto

Jurgen Klopp praised the performances of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah after they starred in Liverpool’s 5-0 demolition of Porto on Wednesday. Mane scored a hat-trick as Liverpool took complete control of their Champions League last-16 clash after the first leg. It marked a return to form for the Senegal international.

Boxing: Amir Khan wants Kell Brook and Manny Pacquaio fights after Phil Lo Greco

Amir Khan says he wants to fight Kell Brook and Manny Pacquiao after his bout with Phil Lo Greco. The 31-year-old makes his highly-anticipated return to boxing against Lo Greco at the Echo Arena in Liverpool on April 21. Lo Greco has enjoyed winding up the former world champion throughout the build-up to the fight – provoking Khan into throwing a glass of water at him after he made comments about Khan’s personal life at their pre-fight press conference.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he ‘stood out’ against Paris Saint-Germain

Cristiano Ronaldo says he “stood out” as Real Madrid beat Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie on Wednesday. The European champions had trailed to Adrien Rabiot’s 33rd-minute strike at the Bernabeu, only for Ronaldo to equalise on the stroke of half-time from the penalty spot. That goal meant Ronaldo became the first player to hit a century of goals for one team in Europe’s elite club competition, with the Portugal international then putting his side ahead seven minutes from time.