Sports highlights – February 14, 2018

FIA President to open WRC Safari Rally Project new headquarters in Kasarani

The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) President Jean Todt will officially open the WRC Safari Rally Project new headquarters at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on February 27.Todt will be appraised on the progress Kenya is making in its bid to return the Safari Rally Back to the World Rally Championship (WRC) by 2020.The government gazetted two committees – Steering and Organising – last year to roll out a road map towards the WRC status, 15 years since the Safari departed from the 13-rounds series, under the aegis of the WRC Safari Rally Project.

Man City close in on quarter finals as away team beats FC Basel 0-4

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola praised “extraordinary” Ilkay Gundogan as his side took a giant step towards the Champions League quarter-finals with a comfortable win at Basel.City took command of the last-16 first-leg tie within half an hour in Switzerland as Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero all scored within a nine-minute period.German Gundogan, who returned from a nine-month injury lay-off in September, added his side’s fourth – and his second – 10 minutes after the break.

Tottenham makes comeback as Spurs secure 2-2 draw with Juventus

Tottenham produced a brilliant comeback to draw at Juventus after a disastrous start to their Champions League last-16 first leg in Turin.Mauricio Pochettino’s side were 2-0 down inside 10 minutes after Gonzalo Higuain followed up a sumptuous volley with a penalty, awarded for Ben Davies’ foul on Federico Bernardeschi.Harry Kane started the fightback after rounding Gianluigi Buffon following Deli Alli’s threaded pass and Higuain then missed a penalty for the hosts with the last kick of the first half, following Serge Aurier’s poor challenge on Douglas Costa.